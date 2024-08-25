Top 10 returning players to watch in Week 1 of college football ft. James Pearce Jr.

Returning players are certainly the backbone of any college football program entering a new season. Although it has become far more common for top players to transfer schools in the off-season, many players have still retained their spots at previous schools.

10 returning players to watch in Week 1 of college football

#1 James Pearce Jr.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is hard to argue with James Pearce Jr. as one of the top returning players of the 2024 season.

NCAA Football: Citrus Bowl-Iowa at Tennessee - Source: Imagn

He was the SEC's top edge rusher last season and is the early favorite to go first in the 2025 draft. Pearce Jr. and Tennessee will play Chattanooga in week 1.

Trending

#2 Mason Graham

Graham and the Michigan Wolverines will play Fresno State in Week 1, and if there is one player to watch, it is Graham.

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagnes

Michigan's defensive line is what makes the team competitive, and Graham is the most valuable piece as a defensive tackle. The biggest highlight of his career came in the Rose Bowl, when he had a huge tackle for loss in overtime.

#3 Will Campbell

Campbell isn't just looked at as one of the top returning players, but the most reliable offensive lineman in college football.

He will be the main protector for Jayden Daniels as he attempts to put together a Heisman Trophy run at LSU, starting against USC in week 1.

NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Mississippi - Source: Imagn

#4 Travis Hunter

When Colorado plays North Dakota State in week 1, Travis Hunter should be the one fans are watching. What makes Hunter exciting is that he plays both cornerback and wide receiver.

He has the stamina to play on both sides of the ball, and could be a Heisman Trophy contender.

NCAA Football: Colorado Spring Game - Source: Imagn

#5 Will Johnson

Another player to watch in Michigan when they play Fresno State is cornerback Will Johnson. He played some of his best football in big games last season and will look to continue that as he has a chance to go in the top three in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

#6 Luther Burden III

Missouri gets its season started against Murray State, and all eyes will be on Luther Burden III. He was somewhat inconsistent in 2023, but experts still view him as the pass catcher with the highest ceiling in the nation.

NCAA Football: SEC Media Days - Source: Imagn

#7 Kevin Banks

While many Texas fans will be watching Quinn Ewers in week 1 against Colorado State, they should be watching Banks. As an offensive tackle, he is the reason Ewers gets so much time and space. He only allowed one sack all of last season and should continue his success on a strong Texas squad.

#8 Carson Beck

Georgia will play Clemson in Week 1 to kick off what could be a Heisman Trophy-winning campaign for Carson Beck.

He is the early favorite to win the award after throwing for over 250 yards in 11 straight games last season, making him one of the most exciting returning players to watch.

NCAA Football: SEC Media Days - Source: Imagn

#9 Tetairoa McMillan

McMillan will be one of the exciting returning players to watch for Arizona as they take on New Mexico in Week 1 because he is a tricky matchup to plan for.

At 6 foot 5 inches tall, his size is very difficult for opponents to defend against. He had 93 catches and over 1400 yards last season.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Arizona at Oklahoma - Source: Imagn

#10 Benjamin Morrison

Morrison and Notre Dame will play Texas A&M in Week 1, and fans will want to keep an eye on this cornerback.

Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

Although he barely earned 4-star status as a recruit two seasons ago, he has quickly developed into one of the top defenders in college. His growth has been impressive and fans are watching to see if it continues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.