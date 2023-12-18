Top 10 Worst College Football Bowl Games for 2023-24 Season Ft. Quick Lane Bowl, Famous Toastery Bowl and more

It's that time of the year again when the college football world witnesses a series of bowl games to round up the season. Without a doubt, the 2023 season has been an exciting one, and fans can't wait to witness 2024.

A total of 82 teams is set to feature in 41 bowl game matchups this season. While some hold a significant level of importance in the landscape, some don't really matter much. In this article, we take a look at the 10 worst bowl games for the 2023-24 season.

Top 10 worst college football bowl games for 2023-24 season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1 Quick Lane Bowl - Minnesota (5-7) vs. Bowling Green (7-5)

Being the only bowl game this season featuring a team with a losing record, the Quick Lane Bowl is obviously the worst this season. Bowling Green could be out to stage another upset against Minnesota as they did in 2021.

The game will take place on Dec. 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. It will be broadcast live on ESPN.

#2 Famous Toastery Bowl - Western Kentucky (7-5) vs. Old Dominion (6-6)

With the kind of season Western Kentucky and Old Dominion had, not much is expected from this game, but it is expected to be a close one. Typically held in the Bahamas, this game will be relocated to Charlotte due to stadium renovations.

The bowl matchup is scheduled to be held on Dec. 18, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN.

#3 LendingTree Bowl - South Alabama (6-6) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6)

South Alabama will host Eastern Michigan in its home stadium in one of the bowl games not expected to generate much interest. Despite the Jaguar disappointing season in the Sun Belt, they are considered favorites for this one.

The bowl game will take place on Dec. 27, 2023, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. It will be available to fans live on ESPN.

#4 Myrtle Beach Bowl - Georgia Southern (6-7) vs. Ohio (10-3)

Georgia Southern's potent passing game, ranked No. 14 nationally, faced an Ohio defense that holds the No. 1 position in the MAC for fewest points allowed, allowing just 15.4 points per game. The matchup, which doesn't rank high in the bowl schedule, ended 41-21 in favor of Ohio on Dec. 16.

#5 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Utah State (6-6) vs. Georgia State (6-6)

This is expected to be an exciting bowl matchup, but it doesn't rank high due to the season the opponents had. Georgia State heads into bowl season on a five-game losing streak, whereas Utah State secured a crucial win over New Mexico in the finale to reach the six-win threshold.

The bowl game is scheduled to take place on Dec. 23, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. It will be live on ESPN.

#6 Camellia Bowl - Arkansas State (6-6) vs. Northern Illinois (6-6)

Both Arkansas State and Northern Illinois struggled to secure a bowl qualification, which makes the bowl game rank low. However, the Red Wolves deserve some credit for their impressive performance in the second half of the season.

The game is scheduled to be held on Dec. 23, 2023, at Noon Eastern Time. It will be televised on ABC.

#7 New Orleans Bowl - Louisiana (6-7) vs. Jacksonville State (9-4)

Louisiana, a New Orleans Bowl regular, went against Jackson State, who made their first bowl appearance in the FBS. While the bowl game doesn't rank high, it's gained sizable attention from fans who appreciate the Gamecocks' season. The game on Dec. 17, 2023, ended with Jacksonville State winning 34-31.

#8 First Responder Bowl - Texas State (7-5) vs. Rice (6-6)

It's going to be an all-Texas affair in the First Responder Bowl in 2023 as Texas State squares up against Rice. While the Bobcats showed a great deal of improvement this season, the Owls remain without a winning season in nine years.

The match will take place on Dec. 26, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Television audiences can watch the game live on ESPN.

#9 Boca Raton Bowl - South Florida (6-6) vs. Syracuse (6-6)

While South Florida recorded an improvement this season under Alex Golesh, Syracuse parted ways with Dino Barbers late in the regular season. The two teams will lock horns in another bowl game that is not highly rated.

The bowl game is scheduled to be played on Dec. 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. It will be available live on ESPN.

#10 Gasparilla Bowl - Georgia Tech (6-6) vs. UCF (6-6)

Both Georgia Tech and UCF struggled to secure bowl eligibility this season, making their bowl matchup a lowly-rated one. However, the Knights deserve some credit for making it to a bowl game in their first season in the Power Five.

The game is set to take place on Dec. 22, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Television viewers can watch the game live on ESPN.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season