Top 3 changes made by Kalen DeBoer after Nick Saban’s retirement as Alabama HC in 2024 

Nick Saban's retirement and the arrival of Kalen DeBoer have brought small yet previously unheard-of changes to the University of Alabama's football program. Over 17 years, fans in Tuscaloosa became familiar with a set way of doing things. And they wouldn't have had any reason to think of change, as over that period the Crimson Time turned into one of the most enduring a reliable dynasties the sport has ever seen.

However, all good things must come to an end. That's where Kalen DeBoer steps in. To replace arguably the greatest head coach there has ever been, Alabama brought in one of the coaches with one of the most amazing rises through the coaching ladder. DeBoer started down at the NAIA level with Sioux Falls in 2005 and recently carried the Washington Huskies to a national championship game and a Pac-12 title.

Here's a closer look at what changes he has brought to the school since taking over:

Top 3 changes made by Kalen DeBoer after Nick Saban’s retirement as Alabama's HC

#3. Assistant coach will face the media

One of the central tenets of the Alabama football program under Saban was the coach's absolute handling of the Crimson Tide fanbase. To achieve this, Saban handled all the interactions with fans and media. This way he had close control of everything that came out of the program.

Expand Tweet

It seems that things will be different under Kalen DeBoer who has announced that the coaches will be taking questions from the media.

#2. Kalen DeBoer will use X/Twitter as a way to communicate with fans

Still connected to the previous point about controlling the information that came out of the program, Saban always refused to use social media to communicate with fans. DeBoer has taken a different approach, recently becoming the first Alabama head coach to use X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

This seems like a long overdue adaptation to the current day and age of digital media.

#1. Kalen DeBoer will have play-calling duties

Famously, Saban was known to be a defensive mastermind of the game. The legendary coach always involved himself more with the defensive side of things, while leaving most offensive playcalling to a series of highly talented offensive coordinators that included the likes of Steve Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin.

DeBoer, for his part, is an offensive genius who crafted the spectacular Washington Huskies offense, led last year by quarterback Michael Penix Jr.