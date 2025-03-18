Top 3 Colorado players to watch out for in 2025 spring game

Although several programs have opted to forgo the traditional spring game, Colorado is not one of them. Deion Sanders spoke with the press on Monday, highlighting the value of playing the spring game and committing to maintaining the tradition.

Ad

“We’ve got to sell this thing out and pack this thing because the way the trend is going, you never know if this is going to be the last spring game, I don’t believe in that," he said. "I don’t really want to condone that. I would like to play the spring game. Actually, I like to play against another team in the spring.”

Ad

Trending

Here is the list of three players we look forward to seeing in the upcoming Colorado spring game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 3 Colorado players to watch in the 2025 spring game

#3 Kaidon Salter - QB

Syndication: The Daily News Journal - Source: Imagn

Kaidon Salter is one of two players vying for the starting quarterback position with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2025. He was the starter for the Liberty Flames for two seasons, leading them to two winning seasons, including a 13-1 one in 2023 that was capped with a Conference USA championship title.

Ad

For his efforts, he was selected as the C-USA MVP and the C-USA championship game MVP in 2023. He was also a first-team C-USA selection. It will be interesting to see how he adapts to Power Four football.

#2 Omarion Miller - WR

NCAA Football: Baylor at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Former four-star recruit Omarion Miller has a difficult task ahead of him, as he's supposed to cover at least part of the production put together by Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in 2024. Last season, Miller put together 216 receiving yards, with one touchdown in 10 receptions. It's impressive, however, that he averaged 21.6 yards per catch.

Ad

His season was cut short due to a lower leg injury. Two games stand out on his resume: a 196-yard performance against USC in 2023 and a 145-yard against Kansas State in 2024.

#1 Julian Lewis - QB

High School Football: Carrollton Trojans - Julian Lewis - Source: Imagn

Lewis is Deion Sanders's biggest recruiting coup for the Colorado Buffaloes. The former four-star recruit was considered the 10th-best quarterback in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports. He had initially committed to the USC Trojans but reclassed in mid-November and was quickly recruited by the Buffaloes.

Lewis is Colorado's long-term plan, and it will be interesting to see if can challenge for the starting job in his true freshman season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback