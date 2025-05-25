Top 3 Michigan Wolverines matchups for 2025 schedule: Exploring Sherrone Moore's toughest opponents in the second Wolverines' year

Michigan recorded a disappointing season in Sherrone Moore's first year in charge of the program. Following the Wolverines' national title success, the former offensive coordinator was hired to replace Jim Harbaugh, who left the program after almost a decade to return to the NFL.

After finishing the 2024 season with an 8-5 record, the Wolverines are looking to come back stronger in the 2025 college football season. The program has put quite a lot of things in place this offseason to ensure the team is back competing at the top in the upcoming season.

However, a couple of teams on their schedule are bound to provide a significant threat to the Wolverines on their route to securing a spot in the College Football Playoff next season. Here's a look at the three toughest opponents for Michigan in the 2025 season.

Michigan's three toughest opponents in 2025

#3 Oklahoma

Oklahoma encountered significant struggles in their first season in the Southeastern Conference. The Sooners finished with a 6-7 record, marking their second losing season of the 21st century. Their biggest problem came on the offense, especially with quarterback plays.

However, Brent Venables seems to have addressed the issues with the addition of players and coaching staff this offseason, igniting the expectation of coming back stronger. This poses some significant threats to Michigan, who travel to Norman in Week 2 to play the Sooners.

#2 USC

USC experienced another disappointing outing in the 2024 college football season. After ending their time in the Pac-12 on an unimpressive note, the Trojans were unable to change their tide in the Big Ten. They ended the season with a 7-6 record following an 8-5 finish in 2023.

The majority of USC's losses last season were down to one score, showcasing the team is on the way to getting it right. The team is anticipated to perform better next season following notable additions to the roster, posing some threat to Michigan, who come to town in Week 7.

#1 Ohio State

Ohio State won the national championship last season, matching the feat Michigan achieved in 2023. The Buckeyes had a brilliant run in the 12-team playoff to claim the ultimate goal. This pretty much shows they are likely to return as a better team in the 2025 season.

The rivalry game against the Wolverines will always be the Buckeyes’ biggest game of every season, as both teams seek to gain bragging rights. Sheronne Moore’s team claimed a fourth straight victory over their rivals in 2024, showcasing the kind of encounter to expect in 2025.

