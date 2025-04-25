Top 3 Michigan Wolverines selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft ft. Mason Graham

Michigan was well represented in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. The Wolverines saw three of their former players selected in Day 1, the joint-most recorded by any school alongside Texas. This showcases the level of talent that has represented the program in recent years.

The three former Wolverines selected in Green Bay on Thursday night were part of Jim Harbaugh's team that won the national championship in the 2023 season.

Here's a look at the three players and their teams.

Three Michigan players selected in the first round

#1, Mason Graham, DT, Cleveland Browns

Mason Graham was selected as the No. 5 pick by the Cleveland Browns in Green Bay. The franchise traded down from the No. 2 spot with the Jacksonville Jaguars to make the selection. He was the second defensive lineman to be selected after the New York Giants picked Abdul Carter.

Graham started his career at Michigan in 2022 as a four-star recruit. He saw extensive playing time as a true freshman, appearing in 14 games. He remained an important player for the program in the next two seasons, playing 13 games in 2023 and 12 games in 2024.

Graham was a member of the national championship team in 2023 and earned a First-team All-American in 2024 and a Second-team All-American in 2023. He was a First-team All-Big Ten in 2023 and 2024.

#2, Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears

Colston Loveland was selected as the No. 10 pick on Thursday night by the Chicago Bears. He's undoubtedly been one of the best tight ends in the country in the last couple of seasons, playing a crucial role in the passing and blocking game for Michigan.

Loveland started his career in Ann Arbor in 2022, arriving as a four-star recruit, and had an immediate impact on the team, appearing in 14 games as a true freshman. He went on to make 25 appearances in the next two seasons. He ended his college career with 117 receptions for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns.

#3, Kenneth Grant, DT, Miami Dolphins

Kenneth Grant was selected as the No. 13 pick of the 2025 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins. The native of Merrillville, Indiana, was the second Michigan defensive lineman selected in the first round of the draft in Green Bay after Mason Graham.

Grant was a four-star recruit for Michigan in the class of 2022 and he was immediately involved as a true freshman, playing all 14 games for the team. He also played a crucial role in the national championship game in 2023, appearing in all 15 games.

The defensive tackle went to play all 13 games in the 2024 season. This saw him appear in every game as a Wolverine. He was a Second-team All-Big Ten in 2023 and 2024.

