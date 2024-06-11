Top 3 players who will play pivotal role in Sherrone Moore's natty aspirations ft. Donovan Edwards

Newly promoted head coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines will begin their quest for back-to-back titles in 2024. Many key players from a season ago at skill positions have moved on to the NFL, along with their former coach, Jim Harbaugh.

These departures leave many questions as to whether or not the Wolverines can repeat the success they had last season as national champions. If Sherrone Moore hopes to bring Michigan a title this season, here are three of the top players who will play a key part in the school's hopes for a second straight championship.

Top 3 players who will play a pivotal role in Sherrone Moore's national championship aspirations

Donovan Edwards, RB

Michigan RB #7 Donovan Edwards

Michigan's leading rusher from last season, Blake Corum, has moved on to the NFL after rushing for over 1,200 yards and leading the nation with 27 rushing touchdowns in 2023. In most cases, this would present a huge dilemma for Sherrone Moore entering the 2024 season. However, Donovan Edwards announced he will be returning to Michigan for his senior season.

Edwards ran for 497 yards last season on 119 carries while also adding 249 yards receiving. He finished the year with five touchdowns and exploded in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington, finishing with 104 yards on just six carries with two touchdowns.

Edwards had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns in 2022, playing in just 11 games. It was revealed later that he had played through most of that season with a torn patella tendon as well.

He was a five-star recruit in the class of 2021 and the 33rd overall ranked recruit by 247Sports. Edwards received offers from top programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and LSU before ultimately signing with Michigan.

Donovan Edwards will likely be a top running back prospect for the NFL draft when his college football career has concluded. Until then, Edwards will lead the backfield for Sherrone Moore alongside Kalel Mullings and Benjamin Hall.

Will Johnson, CB

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson returns to Sherrone Moore's squad in 2024 to lead the defensive unit and the secondary. Johnson is the top-ranked corner in the country according to Pro Football Focus and recorded four interceptions last season, with one returned for a touchdown.

Johnson is entering his junior season and was a First-Team All-American in 2023, along with the CFP national championship game Defensive Most Valuable Player. He recorded four tackles in the title game and picked off Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to open the second half.

Johnson has seven career interceptions with 54 total tackles and is projected to be a potential first-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft. He was a former four-star recruit in the class of 2022 and has experience playing both receiver and corner in high school.

Colston Loveland, TE

Michigan TE #18 Colston Loveland

Colston Loveland returns to play tight end for Sherrone Moore in 2024 after suiting up in all 15 games for the Wolverines last season. Loveland ranked second among Michigan players in receiving yards behind only Roman Wilson.

Receivers Wilson and Cornelius Johnson are both on their way to the NFL, leaving Loveland as the only player from Michigan's roster who finished with over 250 yards receiving last season. Sherrone Moore will need to rely on Loveland to be a top reliable target for whoever earns the starting job at quarterback this season.

In 2023, Loveland was named to the First Team of the Big Ten after amassing 649 yards and four touchdowns with an average of 14.4 yards per reception. According to 247Sports, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022. Before signing with Michigan, he received 15 offers from top programs after high school, including offers from Alabama, Arizona, LSU, UCLA and Auburn.

Which player do you think will be the most important in Sherrone Moore's quest to win a national championship in 2024? Let us know in the comment section.

