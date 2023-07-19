Top 3 SEC coaches who succeeded in beating Nick Saban since assuming the top office in 2007 ft. Auburn HC Hugh Freeze and more

When talking about success in the Southeastern Conference, the buck stops at Nick Saban. Since Saban took over the head coaching position for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2007, only three different SEC coaches have won multiple times against him.

Who are the three head coaches that have defeated Nick Saban and Alabama more than once throughout their careers? Let's take a look at the trio and discuss what they were able to do to pick up the elusive victories.

#3 Hugh Freeze

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Liberty v Arkansas

Hugh Freeze has a 2-3 career record against Nick Saban, but those two wins are what we are going to highlight. The first win came in 2014 as the number-11 Ole Miss Rebels picked up a 23-17 victory over the third-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide. That win snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Tide and improved to 5-0 on the year.

It didn't take too long for Freeze to do the same thing as he defeated the Crimson Tide the following year. It was a high-scoring battle as the Rebels picked up a 43-37 win. Freeze had a scandal around him, but his ability to win was second-to-none.

#2 Gus Malzahn

UCF vs. USF

Gus Malzahn was the head coach for the Auburn Tigers from 2013-2020 and was able to defeat Nick Saban three different times. The first win happened in 2013 as the Tigers picked up a 34-28 victory. In 2017, they had a double-digit win as they won 26-14. Finally, Auburn was able to pick up a massive 48-45 record in 2019.

During the 2022 SEC Media Days, Saban discussed the respect he had for Malzahn:

"Look, I have a tremendous amount of respect for Gus. I thought Gus did a fantastic job. Beat us more than I'd like to remember. Did it because he was a great coach, great play-caller, has made a significant impact on the game of college football in terms of some of the things he's implemented through the years. So, I have a tremendous amount of respect for Gus." h/t AL.com

#1 Les Miles

Texas Tech vs. Kansas

Les Miles was the head coach for the LSU Tigers from 2005-2016. He has defeated Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide on three different occasions. The first time was in the 2007 season, as they were able to go to Tuscaloosa and pick up a 41-34 victory.

The next two wins came in back-to-back years, and the game was within three points. In 2010, the Tigers picked up a 24-21 home win over the Crimson Tide, while in 2011, LSU picked up a 9-6 overtime road win.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault