Top 3 WRs still undrafted that Dallas Cowboys can look out for on NFL draft day 3 ft. Xavier Restrepo

The Dallas Cowboys entered day three of the 2025 NFL draft having already made three picks. They selected offensive guard Tyler Booker in the first round, followed by Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku in the second and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. in the third. They are all solid additions, but there is one position the Cowboys need to address: wide receiver.
They have Dak Prescott locked up on a long-term contract, but the offense struggled last season as the team lacked receiving threats. Although it is hard to find superstars in the later rounds of the draft, there are usually diamonds in the rough.
Dallas has seven picks on day three, starting in the fifth round. It can use some draft capital on a few top wide receivers in hopes that at least one of them will be productive. Here are three of the top wideouts still on the board that the Cowboys can look at.
Top three undrafted wide receivers the Dallas Cowboys can look at on day three
#1 Jalen Royals
Jalen Royals is the highest-rated wide receiver still on the board, according to ESPN. The Utah State wideout had 55 receptions for 834 yards and six touchdowns last season.
He had the quickest 10-yard split at his position at the combine (1.49 seconds), and can pull away from defenders and break tackles when he needs to. Adding him would help the Cowboys' offense.
#2 Isaiah Bond
Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond is an interesting option for Dallas. Although he is undersized, he was effective with the Texas Longhorns last season. He is a speedy receiver who can get downfield fast for deep ball plays. In 2024, he had 34 receptions for 540 yards and five touchdowns.
If the Cowboys want to spread opposing defenses next season, Bond would be a solid addition. He also comes from a strong college program, which can often translate to pro success.
#3 Xavier Restrepo
After five seasons at Miami, Xavier Restrepo entered the 2025 NFL draft and could be a good option for the Dallas Cowboys. He set the single-season receiving record of the program in 2023 with 85 catches and became the first Hurricanes receiver to post back-to-back 1,000+ yard seasons.
The biggest concern with Restrepo is his speed (4.8-second 40-yard dash at the combine). However, he was able to change speeds well and find openings in the defense in the 2024 campaign.
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.