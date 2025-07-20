Top 5 ACC QBs under most pressure heading into 2025 media days

A lot will be determined by the quarterbacks in the ACC next season. The conference, as it has always done, boasts some of the best players in the position heading into the 2025 season, and they are set to write new pages of the conference’s history.

The level of pressure is different for every quarterback, as the goals and expectations are not similar. Here’s a look at the five quarterbacks under the most pressure in the league ahead of the media days.

Top 5 quarterbacks under the most pressure in the ACC in 2025

#1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Clemson v Texas - Playoff First Round - Source: Getty

Cade Klubnik returns for his third season at Clemson in 2025, and he’s not only the best quarterback in the conference but arguably the best in the entire college football.

Klubnik is set to enter the upcoming season with a lot of pressure, as many expect the Tigers to be back in the challenge for the national title. The team won the ACC title and made it to the College Football Playoff last season, but analysts believe they can challenge for the ultimate prize.

#2. Carson Beck, Miami

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Carson Beck declared for the NFL draft after the SEC championship game in December. However, he opted to play one more season in college football, transferring to Miami.

Beck has a lot to prove with the Hurricanes after the 2024 season didn't go as anticipated for him at Georgia. He was projected as the No. 1 pick for the 2025 NFL draft at the start of last season, and he needs to prove he has that talent while replacing Cam Ward.

#3. Darian Mensah, Duke

NCAA Football: Memphis at Tulane - Source: Imagn

Darian Mensah transferred to Duke this offseason after spending two seasons at Tulane. He replaces Malik Murphy, who moved to Oregon State, under the center for the Blue Devils.

Duke reportedly acquired Mensah with a financial package worth $4 million per season. With such a huge amount of money comes widespread lofty expectations. The quarterback will, at least, be expected to lead the program to contend for the ACC title next season.

#4. Miller Moss, Louisville

USC v Washington - Source: Getty

Miller Moss transferred to Louisville during the winter after a season as the starting quarterback at USC. He replaced Caleb Williams with the Trojans but failed to live up to expectations.

Moss showed a lot of potential for Lincoln Riley's team last season, and the pressure is on him to actualize it with the Cardinals. Jeff Brohm has been able to get the best out of his last two quarterbacks and many expect Moss to fit in and lead the team to contend for the ACC title.

#5. Haynes King, Georgia Tech

NCAA Football: Birmingham Bowl-Georgia Tech at Vanderbilt - Source: Imagn

Haynes King is seen as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in college football, and he's been effective for Georgia Tech since transferring from Texas A&M in December 2022.

After leading the Yellow Jackets to consecutive 7-6 seasons under Brent Key, King is expected to take the program to the next level in the ACC in 2025. The upcoming season would be his last in college football, and he's expected to leave an indelible mark in Atlanta.

