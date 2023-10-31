Top 5 Big 12 players with the highest NIL deals feat. Arch Manning, Dillon Gabriel, and more

The Big 12 is one of the most marketable conferences among the Power Five and this value is reflected in the numerous NIL deals its athletes get from brands all over the country.

Some of the most lucrative partnerships between brands and student-athletes can be found in the Big 12. We rank the top five Big 12 players with the highest NIL deals.

#5. Jackson Arnold

Oklahoma Sooners backup quarterback Jackson Arnold signed on with the Crimson and Cream NIL collective earlier this year.

According to On3, he has a NIL valuation of $748,000 which ranks him fifth on this Big 12 list.

#4. Xavier Worthy

Electric Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been one of the most impressive college football players this season.

He has a NIL valuation of $810,000 which ranks him No. 26 among college football players and No. 37 overall due to his NIL deals with brands like Fortnite, Sonic, and American Airlines.

#3. Quinn Ewers

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has NIL partnerships with brands like 7-Eleven, Hey Dudes, and C4 Energy.

Since the Texas Longhorns' loss to the Oklahoma Sooners during the Red River rivalry, Quinn Ewers' NIL stock has plummeted. He now has a NIL valuation of $1 million, a big drop from his mid-September high of $1.3 million.

#2. Dillon Gabriel

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel has had an impressive season. It was capped off with a stellar performance in the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl, outshining Texas QB, Quinn Ewers.

Gabriel has a NIL valuation of $1.2 million, which ranks him No. 12 among football players and No. 16 in the overall NIL 100 list.

#1. Arch Manning tops the Big 12 NIL deals list

Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning is the king of Big 12 NIL deals. He has held the top spot for virtually his whole college football career due to his family background being the Manning empire.

He has a lucrative NIL deal with Panini America and was the undisputed No. 1 football player in terms of NIL valuation. That was until Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Coach Prime machinery knocked him off the top spot.

Manning has a NIL valuation of $2.8 million, which ranks him No. 4 on the NIL 100 list.

Quite a few players from this list will likely depart for the NFL next year. But the reign of Arch Manning who has found himself as QB 3 might just be starting with several NIL deals in the pipeline.