Top 5 CFB teams Nick Saban should pick if ex-Alabama HC decides to unretire ft. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Nick Saban is rumored to be considering coming out of retirement to coach in college football. On Monday's episode of "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," Greg McElroy shared that he was told by someone that Saban could make a comeback.

Brett McMurphy shared that McElroy has told On3 he doesn't believe the former Alabama Crimson Tide coach will unretire.

"I don't think he's coming back," McElroy said. "I think he's completely fulfilled w/what he's doing, but some think he misses the competition & would consider coming back. But I don't buy that."

The rumor has fans curious about where Saban would be potentially interested in coaching if he returns. Here are the top five teams that could be a potential landing spot for the college football legend.

Top 5 CFB teams Nick Saban should pick if he decides to unretire

1) Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Oklahoma State Cowboys need a new leader after a disappointing 2024 season. They finished with a 3-9 record and were in last place in the Big 12 standings under coach Mike Gundy. On Nov. 29, Oklahoma State ended the season with a 52-0 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Last year was a setback for Gundy, who led the team to a 10-4 record and qualified for a bowl game in the 2023 season. Gundy is set to enter his 21st year as the Cowboys' coach.

If Gundy has another bad season and the team finishes last in the Big 12, Oklahoma State could try to sign Nick Saban to replace him.

2) Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers have struggled over the past few years and may be interested in signing Saban. Last season, the Tigers finished with a 5-7 record and were among the worst teams in the Southeastern Conference under coach Hugh Freeze.

On Nov. 30, they suffered a 28-14 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide to end their season. Freeze is entering his third year as the coach for Auburn. Fans have criticized him for his handling of recruiting freshmen for next year, a task that Saban could thrive in with his ability to attract new players.

Auburn could be looking to get rid of him for the former Alabama coach if Freeze can't help the team compete in the SEC or fail to qualify for a bowl game.

3) Arkansas Razorbacks

The Arkansas Razorbacks are another team in the SEC that could be looking to hire a new coach. Sam Pittman has been the coach for Arkansas since the 2020 season and has struggled to elevate his team to the top spot in the conference. Last year, the Razorbacks finished with a 7-6 record.

Pittman's best year with Arkansas was in the 2021 season, when he led the Razorbacks to a 9-4 record and was the fifth-best team in the SEC standings. His contract with the team is set to expire in 2027. However, he could be on the hot seat if he has a subpar 2025 season.

4) Florida Gators

Florida Gators coach Billy Napier could be in jeopardy of losing his job to Saban if he fails to improve the team. Napier joined the Gators for the 2022 season and has yet to make them contenders in the SEC. Last year, the team had their best season yet with Napier with an 8-5 record.

On Dec. 20, the coach led the Gators to a 33-8 win against the Tulane Green Wave in the Gasparilla Bowl. Although last year marked a turning point for Florida, Napier could still have more to prove to keep his position. He is making $7.3 million annually and is under contract with Florida until 2029.

His salary makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football despite not reaching expectations for contending for a SEC Championship or a College Football Playoff spot.

The team could consider moving on from the coach for Saban if he suffers a setback in the 2025 season and falls below expectations.

5) Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners could be a team that may want to sign Saban. They finished last season with a 6-7 record and were among the worst teams in the SEC. On Dec. 27, they ended their year with a 21-20 loss to the Navy Midshipmen in the Armed Forces Bowl.

The 2024 season was a setback for Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, who led the team to a 10-3 record the previous year. It also marked the third time that Venables failed to win a bowl game for the Sooners since he started in 2022.

If he fails to win 10 or more games or loses another bowl game, Oklahoma could consider reaching out to Saban.

