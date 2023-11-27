Top 5 college football coaches who are without a job - November 2023

The college football season is entering conference championship week as the regular season concluded following Week 13.

While some teams still have plenty to play for, others will turn their focus to the offseason and potential coaching changes. Take a look at the five best coaches without a job.

Top college football coaches without a job

#1 Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer retired from coaching following the 2018 season, but he made his return just over two years later, as he had a short stint in the NFL. While it's unclear if he plans to return to the collegiate level, his name has been linked to several vacancies.

In 17 seasons as a college football coach, Meyer has established himself as one of the greatest coaches in the history of the sport.

He has coached the Bowling Green State Falcons, Utah Utes, Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes to a combined 187-32 record. Meyer led the Gators to two national titles and won another with the Buckeyes.

#2 Chris Petersen

Chris Petersen is another former coach who's interest in returning to the coaching ranks is unclear, as he resigned following the 2019 season.

In 14 seasons leading the Boise State Broncos and Washington Huskies, Petersen has a 147-38 record. If he expresses an interest in coaching, he will likely be among the most coveted names in the market.

#3 Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher was fired as coach of the Texas A&M Aggies after Week 11. He received a $77.5 million buyout following the move, and it'w unclear if he will look to make a quick return to coaching.

While his tenure at Texas A&M ended unceremoniously, Fisher has compiled a 129-49 record in 14 seasons leading the Florida State Seminoles and Aggies. He won one national title as coach of the Seminoles.

#4 Ed Orgeron

Ed Orgeron reached a mutual agreement with the LSU Tigers to part ways following the 2021 season.

In 10 seasons leading the Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans and Tigers, he has a 67-47 record. While he struggled with the Rebels, Orgeron had success at both of his other stops, winning a national title at LSU.

#5 Gary Patterson

Gary Patterson resigned from his position as coach of the TCU Horned Frogs during the 2021 season after being told that he would not be brought back.

In 22 seasons in the role, Patterson led the program to a 181-79 record.