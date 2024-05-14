Top 5 college football facilities with the most advanced amenities ft. Texas A&M

College football facilities are otherworldly. In the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams," an awestruck old-time ballplayer takes in the baseball facilities and asks farmer Kevin Costner "Is this Heaven?" Costner chuckles and admits that it's just Iowa. But if an old-time player were to see the facilities at some of the nation's top college football programs, then he might indeed think he had stumbled into Heaven.

College football is like a multi-national arms race. Everyone wants to stay a step ahead of everyone else. The biggest, nicest, most expensive technology is always in play. Nowhere is this competition more apparent than in the race for the best facilities. This is the sort of thing that science fiction movies would have struggled to predict. Here's the biggest and best of the bunch.

Top 5 college football facilities with the most advanced amenities

Fancy and personalized chairs are a small touch in Georgia's top college football facilities.

5. Ohio State

The Buckeyes don't skimp on anything, as indicated by the third renovation of their Woody Hayes Athletic Center in 2019. What makes OSU's facility so nice? For starters, there's an illuminated waterfall spraying team colors, a massive players' lounge, and a nutrition and dining area.

Not fancy enough? How about an arcade, a basketball court, a barber shop, a golf simulator? There's a cryotherapy chamber and sleep pods. Just how nice can a facility be? Well, the Hayes Center suggests that OSU intends to find out.

4. Georgia

Surely Georgia wouldn't be left behind in the college football facilities race. In fact, the Bulldogs are doing fine. The Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, completed in 2022, is an impressive facility, that keeps UGA on par with the top college football programs.

BMHH consists of a locker room with luxurious leather recliners, a plunge pool and a nutrition bar - and that's just on the first of three levels. It also includes a dining room, a players' lounge, a massive weight room and more. Suffice it to say, Georgia's football players are getting treatment that matches their on-field performance.

3. Alabama

The Mal Moore Athletic Facility is as impressive as you'd imagine Alabama's football shrine to be. Reportedly, the weight room alone costs $9.1 million. Alabama's Sports Science Center includes treatment areas for hydrotherapy, chiropractic care, stretching, massage and even mental health care.

The Tide's locker room is absolutely state-of-the-art. If anything holds Alabama's setup back, it's that it feels like a serious place for serious business. But then, that's Alabama. Nick Saban wasn't working on a mini-golf course while beating rivals. Neither will the current Tide players.

2. Oregon

Holy Phil Knight, this is big league. The Nike baron not only funds much of Oregon's expansion but he also stocks it with Nike products that aren't publicly available. Oregon is also building an indoor practice facility, which will undoubtedly be at the same level of excellence.

Leather chairs, massive televisions and more make Oregon's facility feel like the world's nicest, biggest man cave. That is if your man cave has a barber shop and an electronically timed 40-yard dash area. Again, Oregon's setup is top of the line.

1. Texas A&M

Everything might really be bigger in Texas. The bill for the Aggies' Bright Football Complex certainly was. A&M spent $485 million on renovation of the facility as per The New York Times. From a truly top-flight locker room to a massive weight room, A&M has it all.

The LED recessed lighting is a nice touch throughout the facility. A fancy atrium area and gorgeous meeting and treatment facilities, it's all there. Frankly, when one sees the standards at A&M, it's a wonder players ever leave-- not the school, but the facility itself.

Which team has the best college football facilities? Weigh in below in the comments section with your thoughts!