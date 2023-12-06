Top 5 college football teams that wear blue ft. Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame and more

The colors in college football hold special significance for players and fans alike. Teams are known for the colors they wear, and they become part of their identity. Many colors are prevalent among the programs and one such color is blue.

Here is a list of the top five teams that wear blue in the NCAA football world. The list includes prominent names such as the UCLA Bruins and the Michigan Wolverines.

Top 5 college football teams that wear blue

UCLA Bruins

The UCLA Bruins' color was chosen keeping in mind the various aspects of the state of California, where the school is situated. The blue color is the symbol of the vast ocean that brushes California's west coast. The color is also a symbol of the local wildflowers.

UCLA has won one national title in its football history.

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore hands the ball off to running back Carson Steele against California on Nov. 25 in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

The Bruins’ 2023 season did not go as planned. The team ended up seventh in the Pac-12 at 4-5, going 7-5 overall. They will be up against the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl.

Michigan Wolverines

The University of Michigan adopted azure blue and maize as the official colors of the school in the 1860s, and the color started appearing in the school's sports uniforms in 1879 in different shades. The latest version of the color came in 2013 when the Michigan Wolverines branding chief set out to find the exact shades of the colors.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson is grabbed by acting head coach Sherrone Moore after video replay confirmed his touchdown on Nov. 25 in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The top-ranked Wolverines (13-0) have been dominant this season, going unbeaten in the regular season and winning the Big Ten. They're a stone's throw from a national title, what would be their 12th claimed national championship.

Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats changed their official colors to blue and white from blue and gold in 1892. So, their association with blue dates back even further. The Wildcats use a shade of royal blue color, inspired by the necktie of Richard C. Stole, who was a football player with Kentucky that year.

Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver recovers a fumble during the second half against Louisville in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 25. Kentucky won 38-31. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Kentucky finished fifth in the SEC East with a 3-5 conference record and a 7-5 overall record. They will play in the Gator Bowl against the Clemson Tigers.

North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels derived their blue color from the ribbons used for university societies after it opened in 1795. The school's sports teams started using blue and white, the two colors representing the literary and debate groups on campus, in the late 1880s. By 1920, the shade of blue they used began to be known as "North Carolina blue."

North Carolina State's Jalen Coit is tackled by North Carolina's D.J. Jones (26) and Will Hardy in Raleigh, N.C., on Nov. 25. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Tar Heels finished seventh in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 4-4, with an 8-4 overall record. They will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Blue has been a part of Notre Dame’s official colors since 1842 when it was paired with yellow. Yellow symbolized light, and blue stood for truth. It later changed into gold and blue, which remain the colors of the school and its football program.

Notre Dame's Xavier Watts looks on against Purdue on Sept.18, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin, File)

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-3) will face the Oregon State Beavers in the Sun Bowl.