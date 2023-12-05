Top 5 college football teams that wear orange ft. Texas Longhorns, Clemson Tigers and more

College football jerseys are an integral part of the brand that develops around different programs. Over the years, many iconic uniforms have come and gone but a color sometimes gets stuck with a program.

One such color is orange, which is quite a favorite for a number of teams. But some have worn it better than others. Here are the top five college football teams that wear orange color as a part of their identity.

Top 5 college football teams who wear orange

Oklahoma State

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have been a fan of orange for a long time, with their jerseys regularly having a shade of the color coupled with black.

Nike overhauled their jerseys in 2011 and since then, they have gone with a mix-and-match apparel. But orange has been ever present in the color scheme.

The Cowboys reverted to traditional orange at their regular season ender against BYU recently. The fans loved the color, going with their logo colors. It proved lucky as the Cowboys won 40-34. They also went on to win the Big 12 championship the following week.

Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have been wearing orange for decades now in some form. They have made ‘burnt orange’ a part of their identity. The team has seen a lot of success wearing that color throughout their history.

Texas Tech Texas Football: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian watches during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

The Longhorns are still up there with the best this season in their burnt orange uniforms, making it to the college football playoffs. They finished the regular season with a 12-1 overall record and beat fellow orange wearers Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game.

Now, onto the Sugar Bowl for a place in the college football national championship game.

Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers have had an association with Orange since the inception of their first football team in 1896. They got the idea from the Auburn Tigers for their color and mascot. But the team has owned both of them over the years, winning three national titles.

Clemson South Carolina Football: Clemson wide receiver Tyler Brown (6) signals a first down after his 39-yard reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

The Tigers weren't as impressive in 2023, finishing with a 4-4 conference record and an 8-4 overall record. They ended up sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They will feature in the Gator Bowl this season against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers' story with orange color dates back to 1889. It is said that the then-president of the school's athletic association Charles Moore chose the color of a Daisy flower growing on the campus.

No evidence can be found to verify the story, but it is a part of the Volunteers folklore. And they have six national titles in this color.

Vanderbilt Tennessee Football: Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (9) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The Volunteers managed to finish third in the SEC East with a 4-4 conference record and an 8-4 overall record. They will be a part of the Citrus Bowl, and maybe that's a sign that orange will prevail there. Who knows?

Auburn Tigers

It is said that it was the Auburn Tigers who inspired the Clemson Tigers with their color and mascot. But that happened when Auburn wasn't even named Auburn. It was then the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Alabama. They kept the orange color when they got renamed and have worn it every year barring a few.

The Tigers have had a disappointing season in 2023 as they barely managed Bowl eligibility with a 6-6 overall record. They will feature in the Music City Bowl against the Maryland Terrapins.