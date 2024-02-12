Top 5 colleges with the most Super Bowl players ft. Michigan

Super Bowl LVIII is Sunday night, with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Throughout the game's history, there have been thousands of players who have been able to say that they played in a Super Bowl. All of these players began in college with hopes of making the NFL. This raises the question, which colleges have had the most players in the Super Bowl?

Here are the five Colleges that have had the most players in the Super Bowl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Read

Super Bowl 2024 players by college: Which program has the most players in the 49ers-Chiefs matchup?

5 Colleges that have had the most players in the Super Bowl

#1, Michigan Wolverines (130 Players)

The college that has given the Super Bowl the most players is Michigan, with 130.

Out of these, the Wolverines have the player who has not only the most Super Bowl appearances, but Super Bowl wins.

Quarterback Tom Brady played in 10 Super Bowls: nine with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady won seven Super Bowls and is one of the greatest in NFL history.

Alongside Brady, the Wolverines' Super Bowl players include Mario Manningham, who scored the winning touchdown in Super Bowl XLVI; Alan Branch, a defensive tackle who played in five games; and coach Jim Harbaugh.

#2, Miami Hurricanes (125 players)

The Hurricanes have given the Super Bowl 125 players.

Notable former Hurricanes who made the Super Bowl include quarterback Jim Kelly. He was the Buffalo Bills quarterback in four consecutive Super Bowls between 1990-1993. The Bills lost all four and have never returned to the Super Bowl since.

Additionally, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, who won the Super Bowl with Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts, and former Giants running back Otis Anderson also played college football in Miami

#3, USC Trojans (124 Players)

The Trojans are narrowly behind the Hurricanes with 124 players who have played in the Super Bowl.

The Trojans are a historic college football program, and this history can also be linked to the first two Super Bowls played in 1967 and 1968.

Hall of Famer safety Willie Wood was on the Green Bay Packers, led by Bart Starr and coached by Vince Lombardi, who won the first two editions.

Recently, linebacker Malcolm Smith won the MVP in Super Bowl XLVIII, and Ju-Ju Smith Schuster will be playing in his second consecutive Super Bowl in Sunday night's game.

#4, Penn State Nittany Lions (120 players)

The Nittany Lions have given the Super Bowl 120 players.

One of the most notable former Nittany Lions to play in the Super Bowl is Steelers legend and Hall of Famer Franco Harris.

Known for the “Immaculate Reception” in the playoffs, Harris won four Super Bowls with the Steelers, scoring four touchdowns in those games, which is the second most in history. Harris also was the MVP of Super Bowl IX, becoming the first African American player to do so.

Additionally, the Nittany Lions provided two-time winner, wide receiver Chris Hogan and Marco Rivera.

#5, UCLA Bruins (114 players)

The UCLA Bruins have given the Super Bowl 114 players.

The most notable of these players is former quarterback-turned-broadcaster Troy Aikman. Aikman won three Super Bowls for the Dallas Cowboys during the 1990s, and his MVP win during Super Bowl XXVII makes him the only Bruin to be a Super Bowl MVP.

Apart from Aikman, the Bruins have the likes of Johnathan Ogen, an offensive tackle who won with the Baltimore Ravens, and Randy Cross, who like Aikman, won three Super Bowls during his NFL career.