Top 5 Dana Holgorsen replacements for Houston coaching job ft. Willie Fritz

Dana Holgorsen became the latest college football coach to lose his job after Houston announced his firing on Sunday. The Cougars' first season in the Power Five hasn't been impressive and has cost the coach his job after five seasons of leading the program.

Houston concluded its inaugural season in the Big 12 with a 4-8 record, resulting in a decline in Holgorsen's overall coaching record to 31-28. However, the Cougars are 12-13 in the last two seasons and have decided to move on from Holgorsen as they adapt to live in the Power Five.

With Dana Holgorsen out of the program, let's examine his potential replacement ahead of 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1, Willie Fritz, head coach, Tulane

Houston will be looking for an experienced coach and a seasoned winner to replace Dana Holgorsen. Without a doubt, Willie Fritz ticks all the boxes regarding this.

Fritz has recorded significant success in college football at Blinn, Central Missouri, Sam Houston, Georgia Southern and Tulane. He has an overall record of 208-155 in the realm, making him a brilliant option for the Cougars.

#2, Jeff Traylor, head coach, UTSA

Jeff Traylor will be in consideration of many teams looking for a new coach this season and Houston could be one of them. His good work at UTSA has generated a lot of attention.

Traylor boasts a 38-14 record over four years at UTSA. This is highlighted by a remarkable 23-5 stretch that includes two Conference USA titles achieved between 2021 and 2022. He has reportedly interviewed for the Texas A&M job, but the Cougars still have a chance on him.

#3, Barry Odom, head coach, UNLV

Barry Odom has shown his coaching prowess again following his arrival at UNLV this season. He has transformed the Rebel to the most improved program in the 2023 season.

Odom previously served as head coach in his alma mater, Missouri, from 2016 to 2019. However, an overall 25-25 record with the Tigers, marked by an awful 2-9 record in his final season, cost him his job. With a 34-28 record in college football, he is a worthy candidate for the Houston job.

#4, Jon Sumrall, head coach, Troy

John Sumrall took his first head coaching job at Troy in 2022, following years of experience as an assistant. The former Kentucky linebacker has been a brilliant coach that Houston needs.

In his inaugural season as a head coach, Sumrall guided Troy to an outstanding 12-2 record, securing the Sun Belt title and a bowl victory over UTSA. With a 10-2 record in the regular season in 2023, he has led the Trojans to another conference championship game.

#5, Will Stein, offensive coordinator, Oregon

Oregon's offense has been fantastic this season and a lot of credit has to be given to Will Stein. He's established the Ducks offensive unit as one of the best in the nation.

Assuming play-calling duties at Oregon this season, he has steered the offense to an impressive average of 45.3 points per game. While Stein has never held a head coaching job, his brilliant work at UTSA and Oregon presents him as a brilliant candidate to replace Dana Holgorsen.