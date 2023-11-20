Top 5 Donnie Kirkpatrick replacements as East Carolina's OC ft. Brian Ferentz, Ra'quan Boyette & more 

The East Carolina Panthers are going to be finding a new offensive coordinator, as coach Mike Houston will be looking for a Donnie Kirkpatrick replacement.

With the Pirates offense being ranked 131st in the nation with 16.6 points per game and scoring 17 or fewer points six times this season, there will be some changes.

Donnie Kirkpatrick replacements

Let's take a look at five Donnie Kirkpatrick replacements the East Carolina Panthers could consider as their offensive coordinator in 2024.

#1 Re'quan Boyette

Boyette has been doing well as a coach. He has been part of a strong offensive coordinator role before as he was the co-offensive coordinator for the Duke Blue Devils in 2021.

As the running backs coach for the East Carolina Pirates this season, it would be a great fit to promote a talented offensive mind from the program to get the position and lead the offense.

#2 Allen Mogridge

Mogridge has been an assistant head coach before with the USF Bulls and has been a coach for 21 years at the collegiate level.

Having the ability to know the offensive line would be huge for an offensive coordinator, as that is the linchpin of the offense. Mogridge should at least be on the shortlist of candidates as a Donnie Kirkpatrick replacement.

#3 Brian Ferentz

The Iowa Hawkeyes offensive coordinator was a lame duck coach. He had the "Drive to 325" in his contract, where the team needed to average 25 points per game, or 325 total points, for him to keep his job.

They scored 25+ points in two games this season. However, a drop in level to the American Conference could be a way for Ferentz to return to an elite level in a few seasons if he can turn around the Pirates' offense.

#4 Dino Babers

Babers may have been fired by the Syracuse Orange, but he could get right back into coaching with East Carolina.

Typically, these types of demotions happen as coaches re-establish themselves, and Babers has shown to be a strong offensive-minded coach. It feels like a great fit for both sides as long as Babers wants to return to coaching as soon as possible.

#5 Matt Mumme

Mumme is an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach of the Colorado State Rams. However, he could be a great hire for East Carolina as a Donnie Kirkpatrick replacement.

Mumme has been crucial in implementing a pass-heavy offense. He has made the Rams a great passing team, as they rank 11th in the nation with 305.5 passing yards per game. Back the Brinks truck for Mumme to join the coaching staff.