Top 5 games of the College Football Playoff era: Feat. Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and more

The college football playoff era came into existence in 2014. Since then, fans have been treated to memorable games of the highest entertainment quality. Depending on who you ask, different answers exist for which game is the most memorable in that era. Here, we present our top five games of the college football playoff era.

5. Alabama vs. Ohio State, 2015 Sugar Bowl Semi-final

This contest, which served as the inaugural semifinal of the College Football Playoff, was outstanding. Ohio overcame a second-half deficit of 14 points to win 42–35. The contest was significant for featuring two of college football's top defenses, Alabama's "DBU" and Ohio State's "The Silver Bullets," respectively.

College football playoff action

4. Ohio State vs. Oregon, 2015 National Championship Game

With Ohio State prevailing 42-20, it was one of the most thrilling games in recent memory. Two of the top quarterbacks in college football, Marcus Mariota of Oregon and Braxton Miller of Ohio State competed in the game. Mariota only threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, while Miller completed passes for 340 yards and four scores.

3. Georgia vs. Oklahoma, 2017 Rose Bowl Semi-Final

This contest was the first College Football Playoff game to go into overtime, and it was thrilling. After stopping an Oklahoma field goal in the second overtime, Georgia triumphed 54–48. The game was significant for the appearance of Nick Chubb of Georgia and Samaje Perine of Oklahoma, two of the top running backs in college football.

2. Clemson vs. Alabama, 2017 National Championship Game

Clemson prevailed 35-31 in one of the highest-scoring championship contests in history. Deshaun Watson's touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow in the final seconds of the game was the difference. With 420 passing yards and four touchdowns, Watson earned the title of the game's Most Outstanding Player.

1. Alabama vs Georgia, 2018 National Championship Game

Rematch of the championship game from 2017, which Alabama won in overtime. The contest in 2018 was even more exciting, with Alabama overturning a 13-point deficit in the last frame to triumph 26-23. The fact that the same two teams played in the championship game twice for the first time in CFP history made the game noteworthy.

Realistically, there are a number of other games with legitimate claims to spots on this list. But we are constrained to list just five games and have to inevitably leave some games out.

