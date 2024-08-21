Top 5 Georgia specific offensive plays in EA College Football 25 ft. Smash

Georgia has been one of the most successful college football programs in recent years, and its offensive playbook in EA College Football 25 shows that.

It has a dynamic offensive playbook that allows players to make use of the many exciting talents on the roster. Although experienced players might want to use a lot of plays, new players might get overwhelmed and can stick to a few.

Top 5 Georgia offensive plays in EA College Football 25

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Georgia has dozens of plays for players to use, and you will want to use more than five of them. However, it is impossible to learn all of them in the first few games using the roster. So, these are five plays you can go to early on to get immediate results.

Trending

#1 RPO Red Flat Wheel

This is a play you should use against a zone defense when you start on the left side of the field. The key to this play is motioning the Georgia wide receiver to the right. Once you hike the ball, quickly pass it to the receiver moving right and they'll have some open field to play with.

#2 MTN PA Cross Switch

This play should also work well against zone defenses. The main target of the play is the A receiver in the wide side of the field. If the defending corner is facing out of bounds, it is an indication that your opponent is in zone defense and the A receiver should be open. This play also has an audible to a run.

#3 Smash

This play is good against zone defenses that cover two, three and four. Your first read is the B receiver cutting to the left in front of the offensive line. If the B receiver is covered, your second option is to throw to the Y receiver, running deep on the left side of the field.

#4 Return PA Deep Sail

This play should be played towards the wide side of the field. When you hike the ball, you will notice that the Y receiver is wide open on the left side of the field. This is because the corner is in the flat and not playing man-to-man.

#5 Flood Divide

In this Georgia play, make sure your three wide receivers are set on the left side of the field. Put the far receiver on a curl route, the middle receiver on a drag route and the close receiver on a streak. This combination will allow the tight end to do a deep cut to the left to get open and pick up big yardage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!