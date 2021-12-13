Top 5 greatest college quarterbacks of all time

Countless quarterbacks have come and gone, so choosing the greatest college quarterbacks of all time is not easy. Firstly, it is difficult not to let their NFL careers, if applicable, cloud our judgment. Mainly because the greatest college quarterbacks are not necessarily the ones who are most successful in the NFL. Sure, the likes of Roger Staubach, Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck who managed to maintain their high standards in pro football as well. But there are many others who can be counted among the greatest college quarterbacks who simply couldn't cut it in the NFL like Johnny Manziel. We have tried to be dispassionate and judge the greatest college quarterbacks based on their performances solely at that level and we present our list below.

The greatest college quarterbacks of all time

#5 - Tim Tebow, Florida

Tim Tebow is most recently known for being a failed tight end experiment. He is better known as a cultural icon than he is for his play on the football field. But during his college years from 2007-2009, he could definitely call himself one of the greatest college quarterbacks of all time.

His record as a starter in three seasons was 35-6. He recorded 145 touchdowns in those three seasons with a quarterback passer rating of 169.7. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and finished third and fifth in 2008 and 2009 and was a consensus All-American. He won two national titles with the team and two SEC titles, one of each as a starter.

#4 - Charlie Ward, Florida State

Staying in the state of Florida, Charlie Ward is next up on our list of the greatest college quarterbacks. He was so good as the starting quarterback in his two years in college that he lost just two matches in that entire period.

He went 23-2 in two seasons, had 59 total touchdowns, and had a quarterback rating of 141.4. He was the Heisman Trophy winner in 1993 after finishing sixth in 1992 and was a consensus All-American. He won one national championship and two ACC championships in college.

Andrew Perloff @andrewperloff I know Deion and Bo are considered in class by themselves. But Charlie Ward had one of best seasons in college football history at Fla. State, had an 11-year career as NBA point guard and was drafted by MLB - twice! I know Deion and Bo are considered in class by themselves. But Charlie Ward had one of best seasons in college football history at Fla. State, had an 11-year career as NBA point guard and was drafted by MLB - twice!

The reason we did not see one of the greatest college quarterbacks in the NFL is because his talent was not limited only to football. He was selected in the first round of the 1994 NBA draft by the New York Knicks and went on to play a decade with them as a point guard. But his prowess is still recognized by college football even today and he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

