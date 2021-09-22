Top 3 NBA players who have played football in college

Over time there have been some discussions about how some NBA players would have done amazingly well in other sports. Some of these assumptions were drawn from the past of these players or their athletic prowess during the game of basketball that could also apply in other sports.

Some NBA players have played in multiple sports aside from basketball. Most of them indulged in other sports earlier in their life, for some high school, and others during college. Let's take a look at three NBA players that played football while in college.

College football players who ended up in the NBA

#3. Nate Robinson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 21: Nate Robinson #2 of Tri-State runs onto the court during player introductions before a game against Triplets in Week Eight at the Orleans Arena on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nate Robinson was the 21st selection in the 2005 NBA Draft first round with the Phoenix Suns but was later traded to the New York Knicks. The 5-foot 9-inch point guard played the most seasons of his NBA career for the Knicks (5 seasons).

He has a career average of 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in a total of 618 games played.

If Robinson hadn't followed the path of NBA basketball, he most definitely would have made a career playing in the NFL. He played football in high school at Rainier Beach High in Seattle, Washington.

He was a wide receiver, running back and a defensive back, racking up more than 1,200 rushing yards, 500 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns completed. In 2001, he was named a SuperPrep All-American. He also played for Logan High School in Union City, Washington.

After high school, Robinson went on to play for the University of Washington. As a freshman, he played as a defensive corner but later was a wideout.

