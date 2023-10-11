Top 5 HBCU players in college football right now

Deion Sanders brought plenty of attention to the football programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, better known as HBCUs, during his time as the coach of the Jackson State Tigers.

Take a look at some of the best college football players who're playing at an HBCU this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Best HBCU college football players

Here are the top five:

#1 North Carolina Central Eagles quarterback Davius Richard

While it will be difficult for Richard to stand out in a loaded quarterback class, he has had a strong season under center for the North Carolina Central Eagles.

In five games, he has thrown for 827 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He has completed 60.6% of his passes, adding 348 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 56 carries.

In four seasons, Richard has accumulated 7641 passing yards, 57 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He has completed 58.2% of his passes, adding 1744 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns on 352 carries.

#2 Grambling State Tigers defensive end Sundiata Anderson

Anderson, who likely has the best chance among HBCU players of being drafted, has picked up where he left off after a great 2022 season.

He has recorded 25 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks in six games. Last season, he recorded 50 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, two posses defended and one blocked kick.

Anderson has had a short career, playing just 12 games in his first four seasons. Overall, he has recorded 101 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, two posses defended and one blocked kick.

#3 Virginia State Trojans cornerback Willie Drew

Drew is another player with the opportunity to work his way into the draft conversation. In six games this season, he has recorded 21 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 12 passes defended and one defensive touchdown.

In three seasons, he has 86 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, one fumble recovery, 29 passes defended and one defensive touchdown.

#4 Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa

Moussa has thrown for 1569 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 58.0% of his passes in six games this season. Moussa previously played for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and Vanderbilt Commodores but hardly saw the field before joining an HBCU.

In 2022, his first season under center for the Rattlers, he finished with 2732 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, completing 57.4% of his passes in 11 games.

#5 North Carolina Central Eagles running back Latrell Collier

Collier has ran for 462 yards and six touchdowns on 91 carries in six games this season. He has added 16 receptions for 145 receiving yards and one touchdown.

In four seasons, he has recorded 2050 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 409 carries. Collier has added 558 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 63 receptions.