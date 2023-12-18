Top 5 Iowa Hawkeyes tight ends in NFL ft. T. J. Hockenson, Dallas Clark and more

The Iowa Hawkeyes haven't had national success since 1960. They have won five national titles, 13 conference titles (11 Big Ten, 1 MVIAA, 1 WIUFA), and 3 division titles (Big Ten West) since 1921. The last of those titles came earlier this year when the Hawkeyes topped the Big Ten West for the second time in three years.

The program is best known for its defense, as this year's performance infamously showed. With little in the way of offense and even losing starting quarterback Cade McNamara in the middle of the season, the defensive unit propelled Kirk Ferentz's side to a third Big Ten West divisional title.

The school has produced three Pro Football Hall of Famers on the defensive side: Andre Tippett, Alex Karras, and Paul Krause.

Here, let's take a look at the offensive players coming out of Iowa City, focusing on their tight ends who excelled in the NFL.

Top 5 Iowa Hawkeyes tight ends in NFL

#5. Sam LaPorta - Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta is still in his first year in the NFL, but already he tracks much better than most tight ends of the Iowa Hawkeyes as pros. As of Week 15, LaPorta has 758 receiving yards with nine touchdowns. In Week 13, the second-rounder was named NFL Rookie of the Week.

#4. T. J. Hockenson - Minnesota Vikings

The eighth overall pick of the 2019 season, Hockenson has racked up two Pro Bowl selections already. With the Detroit Lions and now with the Vikings, the Iowa Hawkeyes man has recorded 3134 receiving yards with 21 touchdowns in five seasons.

#3. Marv Cook - New England Patriots

Marv Cook was a third-rounder in the 1989 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the New England Patriots. In four seasons with them, he racked up two Pro Bowl selections and one First-Team All-Pro selection. After leaving the Patriots, he played two more seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and the St. Louis Rams. He recorded 2190 receiving yards with 13 touchdowns in his career.

#2. George Kittle - San Francisco 49ers

A surprisingly good bargain for the 49ers, having scooped him in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Since then, Kittle has earned four Pro Bowl selections, Second Team All-Pro honors twice and First Team All-Pro honors once. He has 6065 receiving yards with 37 touchdowns so far.

#1. Dallas Clark - Indianapolis Colts

Without a doubt, the best tight end to come out of the Iowa Hawkeyes is Dallas Clark. While he only had one Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro selections, he's the only one to have won a Super Bowl. He was also the NFL Alumni Tight End of the Year once and made the Football Digest NFL All-Rookie Team in his first season. He recorded 5665 receiving yards with 53 touchdowns in his career.

