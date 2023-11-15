Top 5 landing spots for Chip Kelly if UCLA HC is fired in 2023

Chip Kelly may soon be the former head coach of the UCLA Bruins football team.

Kelly is in his sixth year as coach of the Bruins and has amassed a 33-33 record with two games to go while going 25-25 in the Pac-12.

With reports that Kelly will be fired after UCLA's game against USC this weekend, let's look at five places he could coach next.

Top 5 landing spots for Chip Kelly

#1, Mississippi State

Right out of the gates, the most logical landing spots are the schools with coaching vacancies.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs fired Zach Arnett in his first season. The Bulldogs will go under an extensive coaching search, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Kelly get an interview.

Mississippi State's offense has struggled this season, and Kelly is an offensive guru.

#2, Texas A&M

Texas A&M fired Jimbo Fisher this week, and although they have a coaching vacancy, it's unlikely Chip Kelly would be a fit there.

The Aggies will likely go after one of the top coaches like Dan Lanning or Mike Elko. But, if they can't get someone like that, they will talk to Kelly to see if he can help turn this program around.

#3, Michigan State

Michigan State fired Mel Tucker with cause and has no head coach.

There have been plenty of rumors about who will be their new head coach, like Kalen DeBoer, Urban Meyer or Jake Dickert. MSU is interested in a big name like Kelly's and hopes he could turn around the program like he did with Oregon.

#4, Boise State

If Chip Kelly wants to stay out West and transfer to a smaller school, Boise State makes sense. The Broncos are 5-5 this season, which is a disappointment.

Boise State can still be a top school in the Mountain West. If Kelly goes to the Broncos and has a good year or two, another big-time school could take interest in him.

#5, Oregon

The last one is a long shot, but there is a chance Chip Kelly goes back to Oregon.

Kelly helped lead the Ducks to four consecutive BCS bowl game appearances, including the 2011 BCS National Championship Game, helping him to get a coaching job in the NFL.

Although the Ducks have Dan Lanning under contract, there's been some talk that Lanning may take a job at Texas A&M. If that does happen, Oregon bringing back Kelly makes sense.