Dan Lanning to Texas A&M rumors no longer harms Oregon as HC confirms his future plans in college football arena[WATCH]

There are some rumors swirling about Dan Lanning at Texas A&M since the Aggies let go of their head coach, Jimbo Fisher. While Fisher had a mixed season with the Aggies, Lanning's Oregon is looking set for the Pac-12 championship game. So many believed Dan Lanning's move to Texas A&M was a real possibility.

Those rumors may be put to rest for the time being, as Lanning has made his future plans in the collegiate football world. So, where does the current Oregon head coach see himself in the near future, as several teams prepare for a season-ending reset?

Here is the clarification about Dan Lanning's Texas A&M rumors from the Oregon Ducks head coach himself.

“We talk about outside noise a lot in our program," Lanning said. "I guess the reality here is one my name and our program would never be in a topic of conversation for another school if we didn't have something here that everybody else wanted."

"And the reason we have something here that everybody else wants is because of what our players, coaches, and the support that exists here that Oregon have created. I think I have been really really clear since day one, everything I want exists right here. I am not going anywhere, there is zero chance that I would be coaching somewhere else,” Lanning clarified.

So Dan Lanning to Texas A&M rumors are just rumors. The Ducks' head coach has led his team to a 9-1 record at the end of week 11 and appears to be on track to lead them to the Pac-12 title game in less than two weeks. So the Aggies will have to go elsewhere for a replacement for Jimbo Fisher, who failed to repeat his FSU numbers with the Aggies.

As Dan Lanning's visit to Texas A&M cools down, take a look at Jimbo Fisher’s time there

Jimbo Fisher came to Texas A&M as a national champion head coach from the Florida State Seminoles in 2018. He led the team in a total of 70 games since his arrival and won 45 of them. And out of the 25 losses, 21 came against SEC rivals. But 2023 proved to be his last year with the Aggies, even after a blowout win in his last game.

Fisher coached his team for the last time against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday and won the game 51-10. But the doors to the SEC championship game officially closed for the Aggies that day, and so did Fisher’s time with the team.

So who will lead the Aggies next season?

