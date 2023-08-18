Top 5 largest SEC stadiums in 2023 ft. Texas A&M, Alabama, and more

The SEC is home to some of the largest stadiums in college football. Teams like the Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers, among many, have brought major success to the doors of the SEC.

Further, some of the most iconic CFB games have featured teams from the SEC. Boasting 30 national titles since 1936, the SEC has been the most successful conference in college football. Given its success and fan following, it's easy to understand why massive stadiums are required for many of these universities.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top 5 largest SEC stadiums:

#5: Sanford Stadium - Georgia Bulldogs

Athens, Georgia, is home to the Sanford Stadium, where the Bulldogs' faithful gather to witness their team's matches. With a seating capacity of 92,746, the Sanford Stadium is not only one of the top five largest stadiums in the SEC but also one of the ten largest football stadiums in the U.S.

The Bulldogs are the reigning national champions, and their massive stadium is a testament to the large numbers of fans who gather to watch their games in the NCAA. The hedges that famously surround the field have been witness to both heartbreak and glory, making the Sanford Stadium a fortress of emotions.

#4: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Alabama Crimson Tide

Located right at the heart of the University of Alabama is the pride and soul of the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Tuscaloosa's Bryant-Denny Stadium with a seating capacity of 101,821 one of the largest stadiums in the U.S. It is also home to some of the most iconic College Football games of the 21st century.

#3: Neyland Stadium - Tennessee Volunteers

The Neyland Stadium, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the home of the Tennessee Volunteers. With a seating capacity of 101,915, it stands among the giants of the SEC while being on the border of the top five largest football stadiums across the NCAA.

The Volunteers' supporters are one of the biggest fanbases in all of football, filling the stadium with a sea of orange and white. Few stadiums are as intimidating as the home of the Volunteers at maximum capacity.

#2: Tiger Stadium - LSU Tigers

The Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana has a seating capacity of 102,231 people. The stadium has earned the moniker of "Death Valley" largely due to the roaring crowds that take over the stadium on game day.

While there has been much debate over the original "Death Valley," with Clemson's Memorial Stadium also sharing the same moniker, there is no doubt that the Tiger Stadium is home to one of the most fearsome and passionate crowds across the NCAA.

#1: Kyle Field - Texas A&M Aggies

Kyle Field, home of the Texas A&M Aggies.

Kyle Field barely edges out the Tiger Stadium for the top spot in the list of the largest SEC stadiums. With a mammoth seating capacity of 102,733 people, the Aggies' home ground stands tall at the heart of College Station, Texas.

The stadium has witnessed some of the largest crowds across college sports, peaking with an attendance of 110,633 people during the Aggies' 35-20 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in October 2014. With record-setting crowds and echoes of "Gig 'em Aggies" reverberating across the stadium, Kyle Field tops our list of the largest SEC stadiums.