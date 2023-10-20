Top 5 longest winning streaks in ACC history ft the Miami Hurricanes, the Pittsburgh Panthers, and more

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has a vast and rich history in the world of college football. Founded in 1953, the ACC currently has 14 full-functioning members, while Notre Dame remains independent, despite having their other sports teams in the conference.

Today, we will have a look at the five longest winning streaks by teams during their tenure in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

5 longest winning streaks in the ACC

#5, Florida State Seminoles (29 games)

Back when Jimbo Fisher was the head coach of the Seminoles, the team went on to record an undefeated streak from 2012 to 2014. After winning the 2012 ACC championship, Florida State went on to record an undefeated 14-0 campaign in 2013. They also went on to win the BCS National Championship, Fisher's first for the team.

The undefeated streak lasted until the Seminoles faced the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl for the 2014 season. The Ducks emerged victorious with a 59-20 final score, thus bringing an end to Florida State's glorious winning streak.

#4, Clemson Tigers (29 games)

Just like their conference counterparts, the Clemson Tigers also managed to secure a 29-game winning streak between the 2018 season to the 2019 season. Coach Dabo Swinney led the Tigers to an undefeated 15-0 campaign in 2018 and they went on to be crowned national champions after defeating Alabama in the finals.

Following this campaign, the Clemson Tigers continued their winning ways. They made it to the national finals for the second time, in which they lost to the LSU Tigers 25-42 and their streak crumbled.

#3, Miami Hurricanes (29 games)

Back in the 1990s, the Miami Hurricanes had gone on to secure a 29-game winning streak. This was when Dennis Ericksen was the head coach of the program.

It started with a win at the Cotton Bowl for the 1990 season. After this, the Hurricanes went undefeated the next season and secured the national championship as the only undefeated team along with the Washington Huskies. Their 29-game streak came to an end when they were defeated by Alabama in the 1993 Sugar Bowl.

#2, Pittsburgh Panthers (31 games)

Going a few decades back into the ACC history, the Pittsburgh Panthers were another team that boasted a long-running winning streak in college football. This began in the 1914 season and lasted up until the 1918 campaign.

The Panthers managed to go 31 games undefeated in a span of four seasons. However, their streak was finally broken when the Cleveland Naval Reserve thwarted them 9-10.

#1, Miami Hurricanes (34 games)

The Hurricanes once again managed to etch their name in ACC history after their impressive 34-game undefeated run that began in 2000. When Butch Davis was hired by the Cleveland Browns, offensive coordinator Larry Coker took over the position in 2001.

In his first season as head coach, Coker led the Hurricanes to win the BCS National championship. They continued their winning streak into the 2022 season as well. The streak finally came to an end after they lost the national championship game to the Ohio State Buckeyes.