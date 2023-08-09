Top 5 LSU wide receivers in the NFL 

There are a lot of talents who started their journey from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and made it to the NFL. Today, we are going to rank the top five current LSU wide receivers in the NFL who surpassed their teams' expectations.

5. DJ Chark

DJ Chark is one of the leading LSU wide receivers in the NFL. He was with the Tigers from 2015 to 2017 and played one game in 2015. He finished his collegiate career with 66 receptions for 1,351 yards (20.5 yards per catch) with six receiving touchdowns.

Chark was also named to the Pro Bowl once. He has one season of 1,000+ yards and needs to continue to improve.

4. Odell Beckham Jr

OBJ is a very good collegiate player; he played for the LSU Tigers and the program from 2011 to 2013. He finished with 143 catches for 2,340 yards (16.4 yards per reception) with 12 touchdowns. Beckham continued to improve every season and proved himself in the NFL.

A Super Bowl Champion and three-time Pro Bowler, he has dealt with some injuries. He is on his fourth team as he returned to the field for the first time since 2021. He was a star in the first few years, but injuries derailed him from achieving greatness. Although he has five years with at least 1,000 yards, his ACL tear is what the Ravens should look out for in 2023.

3. Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry is a name that comes up when talking of the top LSU wide receivers in the NFL. He played his collegiate ball from 2011-13 for the Tigers and dominated the game with 137 receptions for 1,809 yards (13.2 yards per catch) with 15 touchdowns. Most of these stats were achieved in the final two years as he only had four catches in his freshman season.

Landry, 31 years old, has been trying to step up and is doing well. He has 7,870 yards with 38 touchdown receptions. Let's see how he does from here.

2. Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase has been a star on the field for the LSU Tigers and the Cincinnati Bengals. He was one of the best wide receiver duos in college football with the final name on this list. For the Tigers, he finished with 107 catches for 2,093 yards (19.6 yards per reception) with 23 receiving touchdowns. He achieved these figures without playing the 2020 season; he, therefore, has only two college football seasons under his belt.

He also has two Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl appearance to his name. Staying with his college quarterback Joe Burrow has helped him elevate his game to this level.

1. Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson has been the pride for the Minnesota Vikings as he prepares for his fourth NFL season. In three seasons with the LSU Tigers, Jefferson recorded 165 receptions for 2,415 yards (14.6 yards per catch) with 24 touchdowns. He had a fabulous final season before going pro. He has only appeared in two seasons as he did not do much in his freshman season.

He has been a Pro Bowler for three years and a one-time All-Pro player. He is expected to continue to dominate in upcoming games.