Top 5 Michigan RBs in CFB history ft. Blake Corum

The Michigan Wolverines have been a storied college franchise for decades and have had plenty of star players play for them.

One position that Michigan has excelled at recruiting and finding talent is running back. The 2023 Wolverines are led by Blake Corum, one of Michigan's top running backs ever.

Top five Michigan RBs

#1 Mike Hart

Mike Hart was at Michigan from 2004 until 2007 and is the all-time rushing leader for the Wolverines.

Hart recorded 5,040 rushing yards in his career and rushed for 1,562 yards in a season in 2006. He's also sixth in all-time touchdowns in Michigan history, with 41.

#2 Tyrone Wheatley

Tyrone Wheatley was the Michigan Wolverines' running back from 1991 until 1994 and is fifth all-time in rushing yards for the Wolverines.

Wheatley only rushed for 548 yards in his freshman season, but in his final three seasons, he rushed for over 1,000 yards in all three of them.

The running back also finished his college career with 47 touchdowns and added 510 receiving yards.

#3 Anthony Thomas

Anthony Thomas is third all-time in rushing yards for the Michigan Wolverines. He rushed for 4,472 yards during his four-year career from 1997 until 2000.

Thomas held Michigan's rushing record until Mike Hart broke it, but as a senior, he rushed for 1,733 yards and was selected as a first-team running back on the 2000 All-Big Ten Conference football team.

Thomas ended his career with 55 touchdowns which is third all-time in Michigan history.

#4 Denard Robinson

Denard Robinson is second all-time in rushing yards for the Michigan Wolverines, with 4,495 yards.

Robinson was the Wolverines running back from 2009 until 2012. In 2010, he rushed for 1,702 yards, which is the third-most single-season rushing yards in Wolverines history.

Robinson ended his career with 42 touchdowns.

#5 Blake Corum

Blake Corum has rushed for the most touchdowns.

Blake Corum is a big reason why the Michigan Wolverines are playing in the National Championship on Monday.

Corum rushed for his 56th touchdown in the Rose Bowl this year, which broke Anthony Thomas's previously held record to become the all-time career rushing touchdown leader at Michigan.

Corum has rushed for 3,603 yards - in three seasons, as in his freshman season he had just 26 carries.