Top 5 Michigan vs Michigan State games of all time feat. 2021, 1990, and more

The Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans game is always one of the most anticipated games on both teams' schedules in college football.

Regardless of how either team is doing that season, it's a rivalry game, and both schools desperately want to win the game.

In the history of the rivalry, the schools have played 115 times with Michigan leading the all-time series 72-38-5. Given they have played 115 times, there have been plenty of notable games.

Top Michigan vs Michigan State games

Here are the top five:

#1, 1990

On Oct. 13, 1990, the game was dubbed Number 1 vs No One. Michigan was ranked number one in the country and looked poised to win the National Title.

However, the Spartans played the Wolverines tough, but with six seconds left, Michigan threw a touchdown pass to make the game 28-27 for Michigan State. Instead of kicking an extra point to tie the game, Michigan went for two and the pass went incomplete.

The Wolverines recovered the onside kick, but the hail mary attempt was picked off as the Spartans stunned Michigan.

#2, 2021

In 2021, the Michigan vs Michigan State game saw them both in the AP Top 10 for the first time since 1964. It was also the first time both schools were 7-0 or better when they faced off.

The Wolverines got out to a 23-14 lead at the half, but the Spartans outscored Michigan 23-10 in the second half to pull off a 37-33 win.

#3, 2004

In 2004, the unranked Michigan State Spartans went into Ann Arbour as sizeable underdogs and led 27-10 in the fourth quarter. It was a massive surprise but were able to kick a field goal to go down 14.

Michigan recovered an onside kick and went down and got a touchdown to cut the lead to seven. After forcing Michigan State to punt, the Wolverines marched down the field again and tied the game as Michigan scored 17 points in under four minutes.

The Spartans missed a field goal as time expired, and Michigan went on to win the game in triple overtime.

#4, 2015

The year 2014 has been hailed 'The Stake Game' as Michigan drove a stake into the field on the road before the game.

The game was lopsided for Michigan State, and instead of kneeling out the game, the Spartans scored a touchdown with 28 seconds left as Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio referenced the stake incident in explaining the decision to add a final touchdown.

#5, 2007

In 2007, Michigan beat Michigan State for the sixth straight time and after the win, the Wolverines dubbed them Little Brother. After the win, the Wolverines also had a moment of silence for the Michigan State football team, which only enhanced their rivalry.