Top 5 Mike Yurcich replacements as next Penn State offensive coordinator 

Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich became the latest victim of the recent firing of coaches in college football. Yurcich was fired by Penn State following the Nittany Lions' 24-15 defeat to Big Ten rivals Michigan last Saturday. In James Franklin’s nine years of being Penn State football head coach, Yurcich became the first coordinator to be shown the door mid-season.

The decision may be because the management already has some names lined up as potential replacements. The hiring may be left to Franklin's prerogative or not. That remains unclear. However, there are some names Nittany Lions fans can look forward to as a replacement for Yurcich:

Top 5 replacements for Mike Yurcich as Penn State's next offensive coordinator

#1. Sean Lewis, Colorado Buffaloes co-offensive coordinator

Sean Lewis is one of the country's more explosive offensive coordinators. The former Kent State head coach currently serves on Deion Sanders' coaching staff at Colorado. Getting Lewis to leave Colorado for Penn State wouldn't be too difficult as he just got demoted last week by Sanders from offensive coordinator.

#2. Joe Moorhead, Akron Zips head coach

Joe Moorhead had a stint as Penn State offensive coordinator, overseeing a successful run between 2016 and 2017. He went on to become head coach at Mississippi State in 2018 but his 18-30 head coaching record leaves much to be desired. As he's no stranger to Franklin and the Penn State football program, hiring Moorhead will be more of a reunion and homecoming experience for both parties.

#3. Ben Arbuckle, Washington State Cougars offensive coordinator

Ben Arbuckle may be a greenhorn by Penn State's standards, but appointing him as Penn State's offensive coordinator would give the Nittany Lions the youngest coordinator in the Power Five. For Arbuckle, a move to Penn State will be a move towards a more stable program within a stable conference. What he lacks in experience, Arbuckle can make up for in the youthful energy he will bring, being closer to the players in age.

#4. Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach

Joe Brady is a Penn State bona fide. He was a graduate assistant at Penn State from 2015 to 2016 under Franklin. He went from there to become the brain behind LSU's offensive powerhouse in the Tigers' 2019 national championship run. This earned him the Broyles Award and positioned him for NFL jobs with the Carolina Panthers and now the Buffalo Bills.

#5. Ja'Juan Seider, Penn State Nittany Lions running backs coach

Ja'Juan Seider is one of two interim Penn State offensive coordinators holding Yurcich's place. Having been with the Nittany Lions for six years, Seider looks ripe for promotion and is qualified enough now that the role is open. With his experience and knowledge of the terrain, Seider is the most likely candidate to succeed Yurcich as Penn State's offensive coordinator.