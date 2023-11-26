Top 5 players with highest NIL valuation in Michigan ft. J.J McCarthy, Blake Corum, and more

NIL has well and truly transformed college football. Whether it is for the betterment of the sport at this level is debatable. However, it has definitely helped athletes secure their future financially without having to worry about making it to the NFL. Initially, there was a lot of criticism about its impact on recruiting, but we are certainly getting used to life in the era of the NIL.

Down at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh's players are thriving with lucrative opportunities. Despite ongoing debates about the future of the NIL, Wolverines players are embracing opportunities and turning the tide in their favor.

While J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum are widely recognized as top NIL earners for the Wolverines, let’s have a closer look at the top 5 players with the highest NIL valuations for Michigan.

Top 5 players with highest NIL valuations in Michigan

5. Colston Loveland

Michigan football tight end Colston Loveland is currently valued at $451,000. The latest addition to his portfolio is the innovative partnership through M Den's 'Michigan Moments' series, which deals in limited edition trading cards for each game of the 2023 season. M Den is the official merchandise retailer of the University of Michigan.

Apart from M Den, the sophomore has a NIL partnership with ‘Momentous,’ a company committed to cognitive function & brain health in athletes, military personnel, and beyond. Another deal partner for Colston Loveland turns out to be 'Father-Son Ann Arbor Football Camp.'

4. Roman Wilson

Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson has an NIL valuation of $547,000, according to On3. He has a partnership going with 'The M Den' as well.

Apart from this, the senior has an NIL deal with 'Champions Circle.' The establishment made the following announcement back in August:

"Champions Circle™, the preeminent Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) “collective” supporting UofM student-athletes, today announced that it has entered into a groundbreaking agreement to become an official partner of Michigan Athletics."

3. Mike Sainristil

Senior cornerback for the Wolverines, Mike Sainristil, has an NIL valuation of $572,000. He has an NIL deal with 'Wolverine Boots.' The CB tweeted this in September:

2. Blake Corum

Wolverines running back Blake Corum has been a standout performer for Jim Harbaugh this year. As per On3, Corum's NIL valuation stands at $858,000. His NIL deals include partnerships with the following:

Next Gen Camps

CLR Academy

Michigan Army National Guard

The M Den

Wolverine Boots

BC2 Football Camp

Bon Bon Bon

Subway

Outback Steakhouse

Yoke

In September, the 23-year-old partnered with '7-Eleven' under a campaign called ''The Cleat Crew,' which would provide fans with custom-made cleats in collaboration with 'The Shoe Surgeon.'

At the end of October, the senior athlete signed an agreement with 'The Detroit Garage.' Corum announced the partnership on his Instagram:

1. J.J. McCarthy

QB J.J. McCarthy has an NIL valuation of $1.2 million as per On3. McCarthy was the No.4 QB in the recruiting class of 2021. The 20-year-old has NIL deals with Leaf Trading Cards, BRADY, Alo Yoga, and a host of other brands.

He also has partnerships with:

M Den

Topps

Essentia Water

Bose

McCarthy has been netting substantial amounts at an early age but is already giving back to the community. He donates to charities and contributes to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor and Lurie Children's Hospital situated in Chicago.