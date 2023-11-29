Top 5 players with highest NIL valuation at Ohio State ft. Marvin Harrison Jr., Kyle McCord and more

The Ohio State Buckeyes roster is full of stars, which is why is no surprise they have very high NIL valuations for their players. It is no surprise either, given the brand recognition that the Buckeyes are afforded nationally. Ohio State might be one of the most recognizable names in college football, up there with Alabama, Notre Dame, USC and others.

If you pair talent and sporting success with a very high brand reach, you get players whose NIL valuation is set to be very high.

Here's a look at the top five players at Ohio State with the highest NIL valuations:

#1. Marvin Harrison Jr. - WR ($1.2 million)

It's no surprise to see the son of legend of the game at the first spot in this list. It's not only that he has a leg up given his fame, but he also happens to be probably the most skilled in college football at the moment. He has signed deals with Chipotle, 7-Eleven, and Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet.

#2. Kyle McCord - QB ($857,000)

The Buckeyes' starting signal-caller had been waiting two years on the wings of C.J. Stroud to take center stage. The change of status has really helped the player improve his valuation, with him signing several deals with sponsors since August. He has closed deals with Dr. Pepper, Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet, and several local Columbus businesses.

#3. Emeka Egbuka - WR ($978,000)

Egbuka received a bump in his NIL valuation when ESPN ranked him as the second-best wide receiver in college football just before the start of the season. His main business deal is with Amazon Style, and he is also an important figure among Columbus businesses.

#4. TreVeyon Henderson - RB ($774,000)

Henderson has benefited from taking center stage in the Buckeyes backfield this season, due to Miyan Williams's injury. His business deals have been as good as his performances, with sponsorship agreements signed with Arby's RB and Chipotle.

#5. Miyan Williams - RB ($745,000)

Williams is an NFL-ready running back who put off joining the Pros in 2023. Despite an injury that prevented him from participating in much of this season, his business is still strong. He has merchandise being sold at the NIL ProShop and has his own clothing brand.