Top 5 potential landing spots for Blake Corum in 2024 NFL draft

Blake Corum, senior running back for the Michigan Wolverines, will be one of the most exciting players in the 2024 NFL draft class. He has proven to be an elite player who has 51 total touchdowns so far. However, with the RB position being devalued and not being a solid pass-catcher out of the backfield, which team will aim to land him?

Blake Corum landing spots

#1. Buffalo Bills

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Since Josh Allen was drafted, the Bills offense has lacked a threat at the running back position. This has caused Allen to lean more into running himself, taking unnecessary hits and being banged up late in the season.

Adding a back like Corum would open up the playbook, as he would give the Bills a threat to run the ball. With two veteran backs in Latavius Murray and James Cook, do not be surprised if the Bills use their second pick to select him.

#2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may hit the reset button next season. If they re-sign Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans, getting Corum would bolster the offense. Tampa Bay would have a great running back that makes opposing defenses guess throughout the drive.

#3. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans could be looking to trade away Derrick Henry to free up some cap space, as they have already traded AJ Brown and Kenny Byard in the last few years. Adding Blake Corum could be a huge get for the offense that would hit the reset button on the running back contract and continue to improve on the margins.

The Titans have a solid quarterback in Will Levis and Corum would be a great addition.

#4. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are in an interesting position as they have been poor in running the football after releasing Dalvin Cook before the season. Alexander Mattison's performance is subpar and Cam Akers is out for the season as he tore his Achilles. The team is averaging 85.7 rushing yards, the fourth-worst in the NFL.

Expect to see the Vikings looking for a strong running back and Corum fits the build.

#5. Cleveland Browns

With Nick Chubb suffering a serious knee injury earlier this season and the Browns being a run-heavy offense under Kevin Stefanski, don't be shocked to see Cleveland select Corum. The team will be looking to get younger at the position and he will be a great addition to the team while he develops alongside Deshaun Watson.

In a tough AFC North, this could be a solid option for their future, as they already have some big salaries on the team. Not having to pay too much for a running back with exceptional upside could be precisely what Cleveland needs.