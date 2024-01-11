Top 5 potential replacements for Dan Lanning at Oregon if he moves to Alabama post-Saban era ft Kalen DeBoer

Nick Saban shocked the college football world on Wednesday evening as he announced his retirement as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Following Saban's retirement, many fans immediately wondered who would replace the legendary coach. Oregon's Dan Lanning is rumored to be the front-runner, and it isn't the first time he has been linked to a head coach opening.

In November, Lanning shut down rumors of him leaving the Ducks to go to Texas A&M.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“I think I’ve been really, really clear here since Day 1. Everything I want exists right here,” Lanning said. “I’m not going anywhere. There’s zero chance that I would be coaching somewhere else. I’ve got unfinished business here.”

However, as the rumors swirl that Dan Lanning will be replacing Saban, here are five potential replacements for him at Oregon.

5 replacements for Dan Lanning at Oregon

#1, Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer led Washington to the national championship

Kalen DeBoer has been the head coach of the Washington Huskies for two seasons now and led them to the national championship game this year.

With all of DeBoer's success in Washington, he has been linked to several head coaching jobs, and perhaps Oregon will look to hire him away from the Huskies.

Washington is expected to take a step back next season with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. off to the NFL, so perhaps DeBoer will look to leave the program fresh off a 14-1 season and winning the Pac-12 title.

#2, Will Stein

If Oregon wants an in-house replacement, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein is a perfect fit.

Stein has been at Oregon for a full season and helped lead the Ducks to one of the top offenses in college football. Oregon was second in the nation in scoring, second in passing offense, 30th in rushing offense and first in total first downs this season.

Will Stein seems destined to be a head coach in college football soon, and at this point, Oregon would be wise to keep him and potentially replace Dan Lanning.

#3, Lance Leipold

Lance Leipold helped turn Kansas around this past season, and many expected him to get a head coaching gig at a bigger program.

Kansas went 9-4 last season, and since Leipold became the head coach in 2021, he's gone 17-21, including a 2-10 season in his first year.

Leipold has proven to be a great recruiter and should get a look at a big-time program.

#4, Jamey Chadwell

Jamey Chadwell is the head coach at Liberty

Oregon got a good look at Jamey Chadwell in the Fiesta Bowl, as he's the current head coach of the Liberty Flames.

In his first season at Liberty, Chadwell led the program to a 13-0 record, with the lone loss coming to the Ducks. Chadwell has a winning record at every school he has been at, and at this point, deserves a chance at a big-time program.

Chadwell is offensive-minded, and this past season, his scheme caused a lot of headaches and problems for opposing defenses.

#5, Jason Candle

Jason Candle is the head coach of Toledo

Jason Candle has been a name rumored to be getting interest from Power Five programs, and Oregon could look to replace Dan Lanning with the Toldeo coach.

Under Candle, Toledo's offense ranked No. 9 in rushing offense and No. 13 in pass efficiency, and his defense was also solid. Although that was against lower-level programs in the MAC, his system should translate to Power Five football.