Top 5 questions we want Alabama HC Nick Saban to answer at the SEC Media Days 2023

Nick Saban will be answering questions once again during the 2023 Southeastern Conference Media Days. The four-day event is billed to kick off on Monday, July 17th, at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide are scheduled to participate in the event on its third day and will have three players representatives in JC Latham, Kool-Aid McKinstry, and Dallas Turner. Let's take a look at five questions we want Saban to address during the event.

Five Questions for Nick Saban on SEC Media Days

#1, Starting quarterback

One question that lingers in the mind of many fans in the last few months is about Bryce Young's successor. Alabama have had a fairytale succession for the role over the years, going through the likes of Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, and Bryce Young.

Many will expect Nick Saban to come out straight with his decision on the signal-caller role during the SEC Media Days. It is believed that either Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, or Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner will be saddled with the responsibility next season.

Nick Saban does not name a starting QB at SEC Media Days.

#2, Playoff Chances

After missing out on the college football playoffs in the 2022 season, it's worth asking Nick Saban about his team's chances in the upcoming season. This is considering the fact that Crimson Tide lost key players to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Notably, this will be the last college football playoffs that will feature 4 teams. The college football board of managers agreed to expand the tournament to feature 12 teams earlier this year. Hence, Alabama hold a better chance of making the playoffs this time.

#3, Jamil Burroughs' Incident

While we had a glimpse of what happened between Jamil Burroughs and Josh Chapman, the SEC Media Days will be a good opportunity for Nick Saban to shed more light on the issue.

Burroughs is reportedly on his way out of the Crimson Tide program after hitting the transfer portal. The defensive lineman was anticipated to have an expanded role in the team after the exit of Byron Young and DJ Dale. However, that won't be happening.

#4, SEC Expansion

The SEC will be welcoming Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 to its fold in 2024 in an expansion move, and it will be great to get Nick Saban's two cents on it.

Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are storied programs in the world of college football, and they will be great additions to the SEC. However, it makes the conference more competitive, putting a daunting task ahead of every team each season.

hookemcowboys @hookemcowboys Everything Nick Saban had to say about Steve Sarkisian on the SEC Media Days

#5, Players' Union

Nick Saban has always voiced his opinion in support of the creation of a players' union in college football. At a time the issue is generating much controversy, it's important for him to throw his weight behind it in front of the who's who of the SEC.

Many coaches in the college football world are against players' unions as it would pretty much mean treating athletes like employees. However, the Alabama coach has no ill feelings against this and is keen to see it materialize one day.

