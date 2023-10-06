Top 5 Red River Showdown games of all time feat. 1984, 2021 and more

The Red River Showdown, one of the most anticipated college football games of the year, will be played on Saturday.

Texas and Oklahoma are two of the more storied programs in college football and they first clashed in 1900. Their rivalry is renewed annually and has been uninterrupted since 1929.

From the 118 Red River Showdown games that have gone down so far, here are the top five of all time:

#5, Oklahoma - Texas 2018 showdown: Longhorns won the first game 48-45 & Oklahoma won the second game 39-27

This game is only on this list because Texas and Oklahoma faced each other twice.

In the Red River Showdown, the Longhorns beat the Sooners 48-45 in a back-and-forth game, also one of the more high-scoring games in the rivalry. The schools clashed horns again for the Big 12 Championship just two months later and Oklahoma was able to get its revenge with a 39-27 win.

#4, Oklahoma - Texas 2008 showdown: Texas stormed back and won the game 45-35

In 2008, the Sooners, led by Heisman quarterback Sam Bradford, got out to an early lead.

The Sooners led by 10+ points on two occasions in the first half and Oklahoma led for more than 45 minutes of the game. But, Texas stormed back and won the game 45-35, which included a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown to help the comeback.

#3, Oklahoma - Texas 2020 showdown: Oklahoma ended up winning 53-45 despite Texas comeback

The 2020 game of the Red River Showdown was the first time it went into overtime since 1996.

The game was played in front of a reduced crowd due to COVID-19 and featured almost another legendary comeback from Texas.

Oklahoma was up 31-17 with less than four minutes to go, but the Longhorns scored two late touchdowns and tied the game with just 14 seconds left in regulation.

The 2020 Red River Showdown ended up going into quadruple overtime with Oklahoma ending up winning 53-45.

#2, Oklahoma - Texas 1984 showdown: An exciting tie

The 1984 Red River Showdown was the most anticipated college football game of the year.

Texas and Oklahoma entered the matchup as the first and second-ranked teams in the nation, which was the first time that ever happened. Although the game ended in a 15-15 tie, the game was exciting.

The Sooners were up 15-10 with two minutes to play, but on their goal line, took a safety. Oklahoma kicked the ball back to Texas who marched down the field to kick a field goal to tie the game.

#1, Oklahoma - Texas 2021 showdown: Texas makes a historical comeback but loses to Oklahoma 55-48

The best Red River Showdown of all time is easily in 2021 when Oklahoma beat Texas 55-48 in the highest-scoring game in the history of the rivalry.

The very play of the game was a 75-yard touchdown pass from Texas, and from that moment, fans knew they were in for a great game. The Longhorns got out to a 28-7 lead, which led to Lincoln Riley benching Spencer Rattler and replacing him with Caleb Williams.

Williams gained immediate success and quickly overcame the 21-point deficit. Although Texas tied the game with less than 90 seconds left on the clock, Kennedy Brooks scored a 33-yard rushing touchdown with just three seconds left. Texas had made its biggest comeback in series history in this high-scoring game.