Top 5 Rick Stockstill replacements for MTSU's coaching job ft. Jerry Mack & more

With the announcement of Middle Tennessee firing Rick Stockstill, it will be interesting to see who will replace him. After being with the program for 18 seasons and winning 113 games, the team has decided move on and look towards the future.

From coaches on his staff to potential outside hires, let's take a deeper dive into some potential candidates to replace Stockstill after two decades with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Top 5 Rick Stockstill replacements for MTSU's coaching job

Replacement #1: Jerry Mack

Jerry Mack is the running backs coach for the Tennessee Volunteers and helped mold it to one of the most solid running back rooms in college football. He has been a successful coach as he has won three MEAC titles throughout his tenure with North Carolina Central.

A coach with a winning pedigree and experience in the SEC would be great for the Blue Raiders.

Replacement #2: Josh Eargle

Josh Eargle has been tied to the state of Tennessee as he was offensive coordinator at Austin Peay. He has some experience as he was with Kansas, Southern Miss, Memphis and LSU.

Eargle is currently a deputy head coach for the FIU Panthers and could be a great candidate for the opening. His experience should put him as a great candidate for the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders coaching job.

Replacement #3: Anthony Jones

Anthony Jones has been doing extremely well as a coach as he is the running backs coach for the TCU Horned Frogs. He has been doing well at creating a running game with Memphis and TCU and could be a strong head coach candidate.

Replacement #4: Mitch Stewart

Keeping one of the coaches from the regime is going to help keep some recruits. Offensive coordinator Mitch Stewart has shown the ability to coach as he was the head coach for Murray State from 2015-19. This can help create cohesion with the program, but it will be interesting to see if he gets a call here.

Replacement #5: Scott Shafer

The defensive coordinator of the Middle Tennessee staff, Scott Shafer has shown the ability to take over the reigns of the program. Before joining the program, he was the head coach of the Syracuse Orange from 2013-15. He has proven to be a dominant defensive mind throughout his years and could help MTSU dominate.