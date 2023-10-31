Top 5 schools that have hosted College GameDay the most number of times: Taking a closer look at Ultimate GameDay Destinations

"College GameDay" wasn't supposed to become as big as it has. What started as an ESPN show that might go on for a few years has become an institution of the sport.

Spearheaded by host Lee Corso, the "College GameDay" bandwagon has traveled to every corner of America, visiting school campuses on the day of important college football games. The first visit in 1993 was to South Bend, Indiana, and twenty years later, the tradition continues.

Being on the air since 1987, few things in the U.S. remain as unchanged in that period as this football show. When you think about it, the program has endured seven presidencies, from Ronald Reagan to Joe Biden. When the show started, the Soviet Union was a thing. Few can draw Americans from every spectrum of society as this ESPN show.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Now, let's take a look at the five more visited schools in the history of the program.

Which school has hosted College GameDay the most?

#1 - Ohio State Buckeyes (23) - Big Ten

As recently as two weeks ago, "College GameDay" visited the Columbus, Ohio, campus for the Week 8 clash with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

It's not surprising that one of the most historic programs leads the way with 23 hostings.

#2 - Alabama Crimson Tide (18) - SEC

Another one that you could have figured out by logic. Ever since Nick Saban took control of the Crimson Tide, the school has had unrivaled success, which is reflected in its 18 times hosting the show.

The only surprise here is they didn't take the top spot.

#3 - Florida Gators (13) - SEC

This might surprise you if you only started following the sport a few years ago. However, old fans would remember how the Gators, under coach Urban Meyer and with Tim Tebow at the helm, ruled college football in the 2000s. Florida is, however, one of two schools on this list that hasn't hosted the ESPN show in the 2020s.

#4 - LSU Tigers (13) - SEC

"College GameDay" loves some Southeastern Conference action, and why wouldn't they? The SEC is the biggest conference in football.

The Tigers last hosted in 2019 when Joe Burrow was on his way to earn a Heisman Trophy and a national title for LSU.

#5 - Michigan Wolverines (12) - Big Ten

The only school on this list that hasn't won a national title during the 21st century. The Wolverines' last national title was in 1997, when Tom Brady was there as a backup.

However, the school has made the playoffs twice recently, and they are among the favorites to win it this year, bar some disqualification for stealing signals.

Honorable Mentions

Notre Dame (11) - Independent Florida State (11) - ACC Oregon (11) - Pac-12 Tennessee (11) - SEC