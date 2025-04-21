Top 5 SEC athletes to watch out for in first round of 2025 NFL draft

The SEC is historically one of the most dominant conferences. It is home to the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Georgia Bulldogs, the Texas Longhorns and many other collegiate football powerhouses.

Ad

With that in mind, let's highlight five SEC athletes to watch out for ahead of the 2025 draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top five SEC athletes to watch out for in first round of 2025 NFL draft

5. Walter Nolen, Defensive Tackle, Ole Miss

Walter Nolen had a memorable 2024 season with the Ole Miss Rebels. The versatile defensive tackle amassed 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks for the campaign.

Nolen has been linked with the Kansas City Chiefs and could sneak into the first round. He is fast, strong and durable. Steve Spagnuolo could correct his minor flaws and be a matchup nightmare for the next decade.

Ad

4. Shemar Stewart, Defensive End, Texas A&M

Shemar Stewart is an athletic specimen. The Aggies star stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 267 pounds, plus he breezed through the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds.

Stewart boasts a lethal combination of a quick first step and pocket compression. Plus, his speed could make him a plus threat at the next level. He's projected to be off the board at the mid-point of the first round.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

3. Matthew Golden, Wide Receiver, Texas

Matthew Golden was the fastest wide receiver at the 2025 NFL Combine, completing the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds. He improved his draft stock exponentially with the showing.

Golden thrived with the Texas Longhorns and was key to the 2024/25 CFB playoff run. He's been linked with the Dallas Cowboys, who have the 12th pick in this year's draft.

2. Armand Membou, Offensive Tackle, Missouri

Armand Membou is one of the most talked-about prospects of this year's draft. Scouts admire his 6-foot-4, 332-pound frame as well as his foot quickness, power and balance.

Ad

Membou is a special prospect, and according to PFF, he did not allow a quarterback hit or sack in 2024. While there are rumors that he's been switched to guard, his stock as a potential Top 10 prospect is seemingly set in stone.

1. Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle, LSU

It takes a special player to start for three years in the SEC at the left tackle position. Will Campbell is that special of a prospect, and he'll be the main SEC player to watch out for in this year's draft.

Campbell is 6-foot-6, 319 pounds, and possesses a pro-ready skill set. The LSU product is viewed around the league as a potential top 5 pick in the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.