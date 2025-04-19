"The twitchiest defensive tackle": NFL analyst makes thoughts known on draft prospect DT Walter Nolen

Walter Nolen put up a consensus first-team All-American season during his sole campaign with the Ole Miss Rebels. The explosive defensive tackle was a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks in the SEC.

Following his junior season, Nolen declared for the 2025 NFL draft. He's projected to be off the board in the first round as numerous teams could be interested.

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah is a fan of Nolen. According to Underdog NFL, Jeremiah said,

"He's probably the twitchiest defensive tackle in this draft. … He'll more than likely hear his name called in the teens, early 20s at the latest."

Nolen is one of the top defensive prospects in this year's draft. He is explosive with great mobility. His versatility allows his defensive coordinators various schemes.

However, any team drafting Nolen must help him develop his hand usage in the pass rush. If that's figured out, then he could be a major problem for NFL opponents.

How did Walter Nolen perform in college?

Walter Nolen started his college football career with the Texas A&M Aggies, after turning down offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Michigan and more.

The Powell High School product spent two seasons with the Aggies, playing in 22 games and racking up a stat line of 66 combined tackles and 5.0 sacks.

After the 2023 season, Nolen entered the transfer portal. He joined the Ole Miss Rebels for the 2024 season and played arguably his best football.

Nolen recorded 48 combined tackles, 6 1/2 sacks and 3 pass deflections in 13 games. He earned first-team All-SEC honors for his efforts, solidifying his draft stock.

Walter Nolen's experience playing for high-caliber CFB teams could pay dividends in the NFL. Many teams could use a solid defensive tackle on their roster.

One such team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and Fox Sports reportedly has the franchise selecting Nolen at the end of the first round. Nolen could thrive in Steve Spagnuolo's defense and help the Chiefs in their quest for another Super Bowl run.

