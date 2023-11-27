Top 5 Tom Allen memes after Indiana HC receives $20.8M in buyout for going away

The Indiana Hoosiers pulled the trigger on the tenure of Tom Allen as coach of their football team after another disappointing end to a woeful season with a 35-31 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

After the game, he did not sound confident about keeping his job in his postgame news conference.

“I understand you have to win. I want to win as bad as anybody,” he said. “It’s out of my hands.”

According to reports, the Hoosiers owe Allen $20.8 million as a guaranteed buyout before December 1. That amount makes it the third-highest buyout due to any coach in college football history.

The amount would have dropped to $8 million next December, but the Hoosiers decided to do away with the well-liked coach.

CFB fans took to X to have fun with the incredible amount that constitutes Allen's buyout. Here are some of the top memes in regards to this buyout.

Tom Allen's stint with Indiana

Tom Allen took over the Indiana Hoosiers' job in 2016 after initially joining the program as a defensive coordinator under coach Kevin Wilson, who was fired at the end of the season.

Allen led Indiana to its first 8-win season since 1993, going 8-4 in 2019 and then going 6-2 in the shortened COVID-19 pandemic season. This earned him a seven-year contract extension in 2021.

Things started falling apart afterward, though, as he could only manage a 9-27 overall and 3-24 Big Ten record over the next 3 seasons. Tom Allen went 33-49 overall and 18-43 in Big Ten play during his 7-year tenure as coach of Indiana.

Before the defeat against the Purdue Boilermakers, Allen highlighted one of the reasons why his roster building went backward after showing so much progress in 2019 and 2020.

“You have to adapt to the changes as a program, as a university, and sometimes those adaptations are slower than they need to be,” he said. “The bottom line is you can see the trajectory of where we were going prior to the changes, and as things are right now."

"So the bottom line is the way the rosters are built now is different than it used to be, and the NIL piece is the biggest component that has made the biggest difference. We have to embrace that in a full-fledged way and a more aggressive way.”

However, the Hoosiers players appeared to enjoy playing for Tom Allen, and videos of the coach and his student-athletes rejoicing after games quickly became viral on social media.