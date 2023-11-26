Top 5 Tom Allen replacements for Indiana's coaching job ft. Jason Candle

Tom Allen has been fired by Indiana following the conclusion of the 2023 college football regular season. The Hoosiers ended the season with an awful 3-9 record to mark the program's third consecutive losing season. The coach will be owed a total of $20.8 million as a buyout.

Allen has been at the helm of Indiana since 2017, following a season as the team's defensive coordinator. He concluded his tenure as the program's head coach with a 33-49 record. With him out of the program, the Hoosiers will commence an extensive search for a new coach. Let's examine the potential top 5 candidates for the job.

#1, Jason Candle, Head Coach, Toledo

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Jason Candle has established himself as one of the top coaches in the Group of Five landscape and Indiana could be his first Power Five following the dismissal of Tom Allen.

Toledo Cent Michigan Football

Candle will be completing his eighth season at Toledo at the end of the 2023 college football season, boasting a 65-33 record since taking over in 2016. He has won two Mac Championships with the Rockets and has led the team to six bowl games.

#2, Jake Dickert, Head Coach, Washington State

Jason Dickert might also find his way out of Washington State like Jonathan Smith amid uncertainty concerning the future of the Cougars in the landscape of college athletics.

Washington St Washington Football

Without a doubt, the Cougars' job is among the most challenging coaching positions in the Pac-12. Nonetheless, Dickert successfully led the program to bowl berths in each of his two seasons in the team. He is obviously a brilliant option to consider for the Hoosiers.

#3, Willie Fritz, Head Coach, Tulane

Willie Fritz's name will definitely be mentioned in many coaching openings this offseason, especially in the Power Five. His good work at Tulane hasn't gone unnoticed.

UTSA Tulane Football

Since Fritz took over the helm of affairs in 2016, the Green Waves have accumulated a 54-46 record. However, what's intriguing is that they are 23-3 in the last two seasons, showing his effort in ensuring the rise of the program over time. This is something Indiana will cherish.

#4, Chris Creighton, Head Coach, Eastern Michigan

Chris Creighton has made a name for himself in college football for thriving in difficult jobs. He has notably transformed one of the least-resourced programs in MAC into an annual winner.

Eastern Michigan v Missouri

East Michigan has accumulated a 52-67 record under his leadership, securing five bowl berths in just the seven seasons leading up to the current one. The Eagles are also playing a bowl game this season. Creighton's resilience is obviously a good ingredient for Indiana's resurgence.

#5, Justin Frye, Offensive line coach, Ohio State

Justin Frye had his college football playing career at Indiana and has found significant success in the world of coaching. However, he has yet to take on a head coaching job, having served as an offensive line coach in multiple stops.

Fyre's connection with the Hoosiers presents him as a brilliant candidate to replace Tom Allen. He previously served as a graduate assistant at the program and now holds valuable experience for the head coaching job.