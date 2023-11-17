Top 5 USC wide receivers in NFL ft. Juju Smith Schuster, Marqise Lee and more

The USC Trojans have one of the most storied programs in all of college football, with legends like OJ Simpson, Reggie Bush, and Marcus Allen all attending the South California school. More recently, Heisman winner Caleb Williams has mesmerized the Rose Bowl with his performances.

While famous quarterbacks and running backs may come to mind when thinking of former Trojan athletes, the school has also had its share of outstanding wide receivers. Today, we'll look at the top five wide receivers in USC Trojans history.

Top 5 USC Trojans wide receivers in program history

#5 Juju Smith Schuster: 3,092 yards

The New England Patriots man started his life in football as a wide receiver for the Trojans in the late 2010s. He was selected for Second Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2016 and First Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2015. In just three seasons, he recorded 3,092 receiving yards with 25 touchdowns on 213 receptions.

#4 Kareem Kelly: 3,104 yards

Kareem Kelly mesmerized the Pac-12 in his freshman season at the end of the 1990s. He was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 1999, recording 902 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 54 receptions.

He was never able to crack into the 1000-yard per season club, but he did have some playing time in the NFL in the early 2000s with the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens.

#3 Dwayne Jarrett: 3,138 yards

As a USC Trojan, Jarrett was a First Team All-American in 2006, a National All-American in 2005, and a two-time First Team All-Pac-12 selection (2005, 2006). He amassed 3,138 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns on 216 receptions in three seasons with USC.

His time in the NFL was limited, lasting only three seasons with the North Carolina Panthers.

#2 Johnnie Morton: 3,201 yards

Morton spent four seasons with the Trojans from 1990 to 1993, earning Consensus All-American honors and the Pop Warner Trophy for the most valuable senior player in the Pac-12.

He had 3,201 receiving yards with 21 touchdowns in 185 receptions for USC. He was a first-round pick and spent a decade playing in the NFL.

#1 Marqise Lee: 3,655 yards

Marqise Lee was Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year (2011), Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year (2012), Second Team All-Pac-12 (2011), First Team All-Pac-12 (2012), Unanimous All-American (2012), and winner of the Bilentikoff Award (2012) during his time with the Trojans.

In three seasons, he had 3,655 receiving yards, with 29 touchdowns on 248 receptions.