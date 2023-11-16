Top 5 USC WRs of all-time ft. Lynn Swann, Keyshawn Johnson, Marqise Lee

The USC Trojans are one of the more historic college football programs which dates back to 1888.

The program has won 11 national titles and has had 13 undefeated seasons, including eight perfect seasons.

In USC history, they have had plenty of star players make their way through the program. Let's take a look at the five best wide receivers of all-time.

Top 5 USC WRs of all-time

#1, Keyshawn Johnson

Keyshawn Johnson spent just two seasons at USC but in his short time there, he made an immediate impact.

Johnson finished his career with 168 catches for 2,796 yards and 16 touchdowns. During his two years at USC, he was an All-American twice and has been inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame.

#2, Lynn Swann

Lynn Swann was a USC Trojan for three seasons from 1971 until 1973. During his time there, Swann caught 85 passes for 1407 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Although the numbers don't jump off the page, Swann played when the game was primarily running. However, he was one of the most dominant wide receivers in college football and helped the Trojans win the National Title in 1972 and has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

#3, Marqise Lee

Marqise Lee earned a starting job with the USC Trojans as a true freshman and spent three seasons with the team.

During his three seasons at USC, Lee finished with 248 receptions for 3,655 yards and 29 touchdowns, which is the most receiving yards in the history of the program.

#4, Mike Williams

Mike Williams was a member of the USC Trojans for just two seasons in 2002 and 2003.

Williams played in every game during his freshman and sophomore seasons. In his freshman season, Williams caught 81 passes for 1265 yards and 14 touchdowns. He then followed that up with 95 receptions for 1314 yards and 16 touchdowns.

#5, Dwayne Jarrett

Dwayne Jarrett was at USC for three seasons and finished his college career with 216 receptions for 3,138 yards and 41 touchdowns.

He was a unanimous All-American with the Trojans in 2005 and a first-team All-American in 2006.