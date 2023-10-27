Josh Allen and the Bills pulled a close victory to kickoff Week 8 over the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. However, Buffalo's fifth win of the 2023 season saw Allen admitted to the medical tent. Keyshawn Johnson addressed the quarterback's condition on "Undisputed."

The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver explained he was scared about Allen's injury.

"I don't want to take anything away from Josh Allen's legs, but I certainly don't want my quarterback having to run the football nearly as much, even though he's dynamic when he does it. I fear something," said Johnson.

"Last night, he got rolled up on. I don't know if it was a shoulder or his ankle, but he had to go to the tent. Then, all of a sudden, we're looking at Kyle Allen warming up. So that scares me a little bit," added Johnson.

The Buffalo Bills star addressed the injury scare with the media, per ESPN:

"Took a little, little fall on it and felt a little funky about it, but you know, just trying to keep it warm, and keep it loose. I'll be sore for a few days, but we'll be fine."

Allen went 31 of 40 passing for 324 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the Week 8 matchup. It was the second-most yards in a game for the two-time Pro Bowler. He also found the endzone on the ground with his 41 yards rushing.

Was Josh Allen playing with an injury against the Buccaneers in Week 8?

The Bills signal-caller suffered a right shoulder injury in Week 6 against the Giants and has been listed on the injury report since the injury. Allen was limited in a walkthrough practice the Wednesday following the Giants game.

Allen's health is crucial as the Bills look to make a run toward the playoffs.

Last season, Allen played through a partial tear injury and started 16 games that season. We'll see if his current shoulder injury will cause him to miss any time in the 2023 season.