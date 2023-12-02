Top 7 Oregon vs. Washington memes as Pac-12 plays its last game after 108 years

The Pac-12 will play its last game as a Power Five conference on Friday, Dec. 1, when the Oregon Ducks square off against the Washington Huskies in the championship game. The contest will commence at 8 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

While there will be bowl games and the College Football Playoff taking place later in December, this will be the last intraconference game as the conference is set to dissolve after 108 years.

To mark the occasion, fans took to social media to express their views, leaving behind some iconic memes. It's safe to say that most were left emotional at the end of a special era.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here's a look at seven of the best memes on the internet as the Pac-12 draws to a close:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How to watch the Pac-12 championship game 2023? Date and time for Oregon vs. Washington

Oregon Ducks HC Dan Lanning

The Pac-12 championship game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies will be held on Friday, Dec. 1, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The matchup will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The title game will be broadcast live on ABC. Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) will serve as the announcers, while Holly Rowe will report on the matchup from the sidelines. Fans without cable access can livestream the game on Fubo TV.

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams ends up as the winner of the final game in the Pac-12 era.

Where will the Pac-12 teams play in 2024?

As things stand, 10 of the 12 teams in the Pac-12 have already reached deals to enter new conferences. Meanwhile, Oregon State and Washington State, who are planning to continue operating as members of the Pac-12, agreed to a football schedule with Mountain West on Friday.

Here's where the 10 other programs from the Pac-12 will play their football in 2024:

Oregon: Big Ten

Big Ten UCLA: Big Ten

Big Ten USC: Big Ten

Big Ten Washington: Big Ten

Big Ten Arizona: Big 12

Big 12 Arizona State: Big 12

Big 12 Colorado: Big 12

Big 12 Utah: Big 12

Big 12 California: ACC

ACC Stanford: ACC