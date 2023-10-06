The Texas Longhorns are in for possibly the biggest game of the 2023 season as they take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. The Red River rivalry goes a long way back and both sets of the fans are all hyped up for the game. Possibly because it is the final time that the two giants meet in the Big 12.

Nowadays, Memes have become a mode of expression for everyone on social media. So how can such a big rivalry remain out of the meme wars that ensue between the fandoms? Some of them are just unmissable.

So here are the top 8 memes as the Sooners travel to Austin to take on the Longhorns in a week 6 clash.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Memes that capture the essence of the Red River Showdown

The Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners are headed to the SEC next year. So Saturday's clash between the two rivals will be the final time they meet as members of the Big 12. The fans are celebrating the occasion with some online banter in the form of some hilarious memes.

Here are the top 8 memes that no fan of the rivalry should miss.

1. A half-decade old cartoon resurfaces

A fan shared an old cartoon and the story of how it backfired.

Expand Tweet

2. The red rivalry is an age-old custom in this part of the world

This fan dug deep into the Red River Showdown history.

Expand Tweet

3. A crash of the Sooner wagon

This fan used their creativity to predict the outcome of Saturday's clash

Expand Tweet

4. A National emergency in Austin?

This fan 'got' a National Emergency message on their phone.

Expand Tweet

5. The mathematics genius

This meme is asking the fans to do the math and come to a conclusion that the creator wants.

Expand Tweet

6. The magnanimity of the Red River Showdown

This photo depicts how grand the occasion is for the fans.

Expand Tweet

7. A light-hearted banter

These fans are just giving each other a hard time.

Expand Tweet

8. The Impact meme

This meme could be a motivator for the Sooners on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

The Red River Showdown dates back to 1900 when the Longhorns first played against the Sooners. But since 1929, it has been an annual affair with no interruptions. The game means a lot to both the fandoms and nobody would want to end up on the losing side here. So who will come out on top this season?

The Red River Showdown one last time in Big 12

Both the Longhorns and the Sooners come into the big week 6 clash in some fine form. The arch-rivals have won all their five games coming into the crunch encounter. The last time they played, the Longhorns thrashed the Sooners. But it won't be that easy this time.

The Red River Showdown has happened 118 times already with Texas leading the head-to-head record (63-50-5). But since World War 2, the record is near-even 39-37 in favor of the Longhorns. The Sooners will want to narrow it down to one game.

So who will have the bragging rights for the final time in Big 12, before the rivalry shifts base to the SEC next year?